Bollywood celebrities like Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Dholakia, and Poonam Pandey reacted with shock to a firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, raising concerns over law and order and the safety of actors in the city.

Bollywood celebs react with shock, raise safety concerns

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranvir Shorey, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, actor Raj Premi and Poonam Pandey, reacted to the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, expressing shock and concern over the incident while raising questions about law and order and the safety of people.

Shorey described the incident as “shocking” and “disgusting”, while hoping that everyone was safe. He also urged the Mumbai Police to show no mercy to those responsible. “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!” Shorey wrote on X. https://x.com/RanvirShorey/status/2111838078642082007?s=20

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also raised questions about law and order, expressing concern over criminals allegedly spreading fear while innocent people face action. “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ??...... Dholakia wrote on X. https://x.com/rahuldholakia/status/2111844644262981939?s=20

Actor Raj Premi said he was unaware of the incident and described Tiger Shroff as a good person, recalling his professional association with the actor’s father, Jackie Shroff. “I did not know about this... He is a very good guy. I have worked with his father, Jackie Shroff,” Raj Premi told ANI.

Actor Poonam Pandey also expressed shock and fear over the incident, pointing to previous cases involving threats to actors and security concerns in the film industry. “I am still struggling to process this. We were just at a Durga pandal when this news suddenly came to my attention...Over the last few years, we have repeatedly heard such news. Someone breaks into an actor's home, as happened with Saif Ali Khan, or Salman Khan receives threats...It is frightening. It is truly terrifying,” Pandey said.

She described Tiger Shroff as someone who, in her view, has stayed away from controversies and is primarily known for his work, fitness and dancing. “Tiger Shroff is someone who has absolutely no controversies associated with him. In all the time I have followed his work, I have never seen him involved in any controversy. He is someone who works out or dances. That is all I ever see him doing. I cannot fathom how shots could be fired at him. I am even scared to speak about this on camera. What if someone comes after me? We will have to be extremely careful now. This is very shocking and very dangerous...” she added.

Police launch investigation into Mumbai shooting

Three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle on Sunday, police said. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. Shroff was not hit by any bullets, according to the Mumbai Police.

The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)