Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher's first look from Ravi Teja's latest film out, movie set to release soon

    Bollywood actor Anupam Kher unveiled his character's first glimpse as an intelligence Bureau/IB officer in the movie in his recent tweet. Nupur Sanon and John Abraham join Ravi Teja in the film's star-studded cast.

    Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher's first look from Ravi Teja's latest film, all set to release soon RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Legendary National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher shared the first glimpse of his character in the forthcoming pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja. The much-anticipated Vamshi Paidipally film will hit theatres on October 20. Nupur Sanon and John Abraham join Ravi Teja in the film's star-studded cast. Anupam will debut in a Kannada film in an intriguing turn of events. Ghost, directed by MG Srinivas, stars him and Shivarajkumar.

    In a recent social media post, Anupam Kher revealed his character, Raghavendra Rajput, as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer. The character poster's five languages highlighted the film's pan-India appeal. Anupam Kher excitedly posted his first look on Instagram:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five-language film #TigerNageswaraRao!!! Jai Ho! "

    The character poster has excited Anupam Kher's fans. Anupam Kher has played various civil officer roles throughout his career, earning praise from cinema critics and fans. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a captivating 1970s period film. The story follows Stuartpuram, Andhra Pradesh thief Tiger Nageswara Rao, played by Ravi Teja. Tiger Nageswara Rao's story will be adapted into a film due to his clever escapes from law enforcement and prison.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

    As his first pan-India endeavour, Tiger Nageswara Rao is notable for Ravi Teja. This action-packed thriller is produced by Abhishek Agarwak Arts and directed by Agarwal. The box office success of Anupam Kher's latest Telugu film, Karthikeya 2, was favourably received.
     

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve follow each other on social media in spite of tiffs MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve follow each other on social media in spite of tiffs

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co" LMA

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co"

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover' MSW

    Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday, calls him 'Ultimate Lover'

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani breaks silence on 'playful' flirting with Elvish Yadav; Know details

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts MSW

    Nick Jonas falls during concert in Boston; his reaction post accident wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer misses spot in England's squad, named travelling reserve

    Health: 5 benefits of eating Broccoli vma eai

    Health: 5 benefits of eating Broccoli

    Muthia to Sabudana Khichdi: 6 popular foods in Chhattisgarh vma

    Muthia to Sabudana Khichdi: 6 popular foods in Chhattisgarh

    Naseeruddin Shah to Romila Thapar, over 700 eminent citizens defend NewsClick after NYT probe, call it attack on freedom of expression

    From Naseeruddin Shah to Romila Thapar, over 700 eminent citizens doefend NewsClick after NYT 'probe'

    7 reasons why curd should be on your plate gcw eai

    7 reasons why curd should be on your plate

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon