Tiger Nageswara Rao: Anupam Kher's first look from Ravi Teja's latest film out, movie set to release soon

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher unveiled his character's first glimpse as an intelligence Bureau/IB officer in the movie in his recent tweet. Nupur Sanon and John Abraham join Ravi Teja in the film's star-studded cast.

Legendary National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher shared the first glimpse of his character in the forthcoming pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja. The much-anticipated Vamshi Paidipally film will hit theatres on October 20. Nupur Sanon and John Abraham join Ravi Teja in the film's star-studded cast. Anupam will debut in a Kannada film in an intriguing turn of events. Ghost, directed by MG Srinivas, stars him and Shivarajkumar.

In a recent social media post, Anupam Kher revealed his character, Raghavendra Rajput, as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer. The character poster's five languages highlighted the film's pan-India appeal. Anupam Kher excitedly posted his first look on Instagram:

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to share the first look of my character #RaghavendraRajput from my upcoming five-language film #TigerNageswaraRao!!! Jai Ho! "

The character poster has excited Anupam Kher's fans. Anupam Kher has played various civil officer roles throughout his career, earning praise from cinema critics and fans. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a captivating 1970s period film. The story follows Stuartpuram, Andhra Pradesh thief Tiger Nageswara Rao, played by Ravi Teja. Tiger Nageswara Rao's story will be adapted into a film due to his clever escapes from law enforcement and prison.

As his first pan-India endeavour, Tiger Nageswara Rao is notable for Ravi Teja. This action-packed thriller is produced by Abhishek Agarwak Arts and directed by Agarwal. The box office success of Anupam Kher's latest Telugu film, Karthikeya 2, was favourably received.

