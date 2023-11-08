Tiger 3: Fan-created illusion art takes center stage before grand release of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer

Salman Khan's global fan base is unparalleled, with their immense love on display as an artist, Sanju Nivangune, creates an illusion art installation of Salman's Tiger look from the Tiger franchise. The anticipation for "Tiger 3" is remarkable, and advance bookings indicate a record-breaking release this Diwali

The kind of fan base that Salman Khan has across the world is truly unmatchable. The fan's love for the superstar truly has no limits and they also don't leave any chance to express it. These days, everyone is drenched in the fever of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and is extremely excited to watch him coming back as the OG spy of Bollywood, Tiger. An example of the tremendous wait for the film was recently witnessed by a die-hard fan named Sanju Nivangune, an artist who created an illusion art installation.



Ahead of the release of Tiger 3, the fan's excitement and love have started to come on display. An artist Sanju Nivangune created an illusion art installation of Salman Khan's Tiger look from the widely loved Tiger franchise. He created the illusion art installation using elements from the renowned Tiger franchise such as miniatures, costumes, film records and reels, etc to recreate Tiger's look. Sanju is a die-hard fan of Salman Khan and has previously created various other art like sand art and paper collage art for him, making this illusion installation the boldest attempt.

This had indeed stunned Salman Khan also who was stuck after watching Sanju's creative art. Looking at such a phenomenal craze among the audience, it's guaranteed that the superstars are going to create a record with the release of Tiger 3 this Diwali. The power of Salman Khan's stardom is already showing its color as the advance booking window is showing an amazing response.

The highly awaited "Tiger 3" stars Salman Khan in the lead role, sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this much-anticipated film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.