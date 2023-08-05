Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s upcoming production 'Kill' to premiere at event; 1st look OUT

    The Toronto International Film Festival will host the world premiere of Karan Johar's forthcoming film, Kill, in 2023. Laksh Lalwani appears in the movie.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been a huge hit, and Karan Johar is currently enjoying it. After seven years, his directorial debut has received a resounding reception from audiences. The cast of the movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key roles, is excellent. The director appears to be on a roll because he has returned with more thrilling news. The Toronto International Film Festival will host the world premiere of his new film Kill, starring Laksh Lalwani.

    Dharma Productions, the production company run by Karan Johar, shared the news and the first image of actor Laksh Lalwani from the movie on social media. The adventure starts at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to the caption. Lakshya plays the next action hero in the high-octane, action-packed movie "KILL." The Nikhil Nagesh Bhat-directed movie will have its world premiere at Midnight Madness during TIFF 2023. Keep checking back because the official poster and teaser will shortly be revealed. @The_RaghavJuyal @Nixbhat #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @guneetm @aachinjain @sikhyaent #KILLatTIFF @TIFF_NET #Lakshya #TanyaManiktala @The_RaghavJuyal" More information regarding the movie, including the official poster, has not yet been made public.

    Soon after the director announced the news, famous people praised Karan Johar and flooded social media with congratulations. "Can't wait!" wrote Shanaya Kapoor. One of the producers, Guuneet Monga, also made a statement. The topic was also inundated with nice messages from online users. Among the comments was "Woah what a launch!"

     

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
