Thunivu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video-Ajith Kumar's film can be watched on THIS date

Thunivu, starring Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar, will be available on Netflix one month after its theatrical debut. Manju Warrier also appears in the robbery action thriller.

Thunivu, a film directed by Ajith Kumar, was premiered in theatres on January 11 and became an instant success. Despite competing with Vijay's Varis, the film managed to find an audience with crowded theatres. Netflix, the popular streaming service, has confirmed that the film will be available to watch beginning February 8.

After a month in theatres, the picture is preparing to enter the OTT sector. Thunivu is a robbery thriller directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. It's a joyous day for Ajith's admirers. "It is time for the explosions to begin because Ajith Kumar finally arrives!

Thunivu is coming to Netflix on February 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi and we cannot stay CHILLA CHILLA! "

Regarding the film, the robbery action thriller casts Ajith in a fresh role. Manju Warrier plays the leading heroine in the film. After Dhanush's Asuran, this is Manju's second Tamil film. Thunivu drew large crowds at the box office and was hailed a commercial success.

Thunivu Box Office Day 20

Thunivu has made 115.70 crores nett in India in 20 days, translating to 136.52 crores gross. With an additional 54 crores from overseas, the action thriller has a total revenue of 190.52 crores. In just a week, the Ajith Kumar-starrer will surpass the $200 million mark.