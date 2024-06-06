Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Shah Rukh Khan openly FLIRTED with Priyanka Chopra, asked about her 'dream man'

    Back in 2006, Priyanka Chopra appeared to promote the film 'Don' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 3', which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. In a throwback video from the episode that has resurfaced on the internet, Priyanka and SRK are seen joking around and flirting.

    Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra had an unrivaled connection both on and off the screen. The crowd appreciated the duo's coupling in 'Don' and 'Don 2'. A month after 'Don' was released, Priyanka Chopra appeared to promote the film on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 3', which was hosted by SRK. In a throwback video from the episode that has resurfaced on the internet, Priyanka and SRK are seen joking around.

    The video

    In the now-viral video, Shah Rukh questions Priyanka about her "dream man". Priyanka stated, "List kaafi lambi hai; aapko time chahiye hoga. Main bohot finicky hoon!" Shah Rukh then insisted that Priyanka reveal her list regardless.

    NGL I've never seen PC be so flustered unless she's around SRK. I always wished they did movies outside of the Don franchise. Their onscreen pair had so much potential.
    byu/hiiiiianon inBollyBlindsNGossip

    Vivek Vaswani, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend who introduced the actor in 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', recently spoke out regarding SRK's rumoured relationship with Priyanka Chopra. Shah Rukh and Priyanka were rumored to be secretly dating during the filming of 'Don 2'. However, Vivek stressed that SRK has been "a one-woman man all his life".

    About Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's personal life

    Priyanka married musician Nick Jonas in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in 2022. While SRK and Gauri Khan have been married for 22 years. They have three children together: Suhana, AbRam, and Aaryan.

