THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Shah Rukh Khan openly FLIRTED with Priyanka Chopra, asked about her 'dream man'

Back in 2006, Priyanka Chopra appeared to promote the film 'Don' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 3', which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. In a throwback video from the episode that has resurfaced on the internet, Priyanka and SRK are seen joking around and flirting.

The video

In the now-viral video, Shah Rukh questions Priyanka about her "dream man". Priyanka stated, "List kaafi lambi hai; aapko time chahiye hoga. Main bohot finicky hoon!" Shah Rukh then insisted that Priyanka reveal her list regardless.

Vivek Vaswani, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend who introduced the actor in 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', recently spoke out regarding SRK's rumoured relationship with Priyanka Chopra. Shah Rukh and Priyanka were rumored to be secretly dating during the filming of 'Don 2'. However, Vivek stressed that SRK has been "a one-woman man all his life".

About Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's personal life

Priyanka married musician Nick Jonas in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy in 2022. While SRK and Gauri Khan have been married for 22 years. They have three children together: Suhana, AbRam, and Aaryan.

