    FACT CHECK: The truth behind singer Sonu Nigam's critic post after BJP loses in Ayodhya

    Singer Sonu Nigam's namesake, Sonu Nigam Singh, took to X and chastised Uttar Pradesh people for voting against the BJP in Ayodhya. The post went viral, with everyone assuming the man commenting on it was Sonu Nigam, the musician.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    Singer Sonu Nigam lambasted social media users and a segment of the media for assuming he remarked on the BJP's defeat in Faizabad, which houses Ayodhya and the freshly erected Ram Mandir. The Lok Sabha election results were announced earlier this week. The BJP gained several constituencies but lost in Ayodhya. Sonu's namesake, Sonu Nigam Singh, took to X and chastised Uttar Pradesh people for voting against the BJP. The post went viral, with everyone assuming the man commenting on it was Sonu Nigam, the musician.

    The post

    Taking to his X handle, a guy named Sonu Nigham Singh wrote, "The government that beautified the entire city of Ayodhya, built a new airport and railway station, rebuilt the Ram temple after 500 years, and established an entire temple economy is now competing for the Ayodhya seat. People of Ayodhya are ashamed!" 

    However, it was later brought in by singer Sonu Nigam that it was not him, but another guy of the same name.

    Also read: LS election 2024: Netizens claim Shah Rukh's THIS dialogue is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition

    Sonu Nigam's post 

    "I'm wondering how anybody, especially the news networks that mistook him for me, didn't perform a basic sanity check by reading the account description. His handle reads Sonu Nigam Singh, and the description says that he’s a criminal lawyer from Bihar."

    The Lok Sabha 2024 election 

    India held seven phases of general elections from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect all 543 Lok Sabha members. The votes were counted, and the results were announced on June 4.  So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 151 seats in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The Indian National Congress has won 60 seats and is leading in another 39. The Samajwadi Party, part of the INDI Alliance won 23 seats, leading by 14.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result

    The BJP government created history by winning the Lok Sabha elections for the third time, and Narendra Modi will remain India's Prime Minister. He is likely to take the oath on June 8, 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
