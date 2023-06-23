Throwback: Jackie Shroff reminisces standing in queues for the washroom before shoot!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Always being open about his humble beginnings and chawl life, actor Jackie Shroff recalls the time he used to queue up outside the washroom to be able to use the facilities. He has often said about how much he misses his chawl life before he made it as an actor and wishes to return to it. By Mahalekshmi

    Jackie Shroff, a Bollywood actor, is one of the most modest figures in the entertainment world. He has never been afraid to be frank about his upbringing in poverty, his modest origins, or how much he still misses living in a chawl. For those unfamiliar, he was raised in Teen Batti, a chawl in Mumbai, and became popular for his varied works. Although he currently resides in a lavish bungalow, it took him a while to purchase his own home.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Reminiscing the memory of this, Jackie had stated in a previous interview with Bharathi S Pradhan that he frequently travelled from his chawl to the film studios or outdoor locations. Speaking on the same, he revealed that despite being employed in the film industry, he had to get up early in the morning to join other chawl inhabitants in lines for the restroom. “There were 7 kholis in the chawl. For 7 Kholis, we had three washrooms and 10 people used to share each of them,” he said.

    During the conversation, the 66-year-old continued by saying that he missed living in his home. “In fact,” he went on to say, ““In fact, I am trying to buy a little kholi there. I have spoken to the landlords.” He also disclosed that his wife Ayesha, who was at the time his girlfriend, used to queue up for the loo whenever she visited, though she was from a rich and affluent family. The couple have been married since 1987. With a marriage lasting three decades, the couple is also the proud parents of daughter Krishna Shroff and son, who is also an actor, Tiger Shroff. The actor has multiple projects in the works but the most recent upcoming venture will be Jailer starring Rajinikanth in the lead.

