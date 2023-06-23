King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan releases new motion poster introducing cast; watch VIDEO here!

The Kurup actor brings us an amazing gangster thriller this year. Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media, sharing the motion posters of the film and its characters. This was also shared on the official pages of Wayfarer Films, Dulquer Salmaan’s production house and the banner bankrolling the project. With much excitement around ‘King of Kotha’ coming to theatres, check out what the announcement was. By Mahalekshmi

Dulquer Salmaan’s next venture will be with the gangster flick King of Kotha. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The buzz around the film is electric and the fans have been demanding a teaser trailer for some time now. The makers have not left the audience in the dark as they keep giving them a taste of what to expect. This was seen in the title reveal poster, first-look reveal and a second poster. A glimpse of the set was also given to fans after DQ uploaded a pack-up video of shooting in Karaikudi.

Today evening fans have received yet another treat from the team of ‘King of Kotha’ as the makers took to their social medias to share the motion posters of the ‘People of Kotha.’ After DQ gave a note in the morning to keep an eye out for this reveal at 6pm IST, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get one good look at them. And it is finally here, have a look.

The video shows all the pivotal characters in sketches and introduces the plethora of amazing actors in the film. The way the characters have been edited as sketches portray a hint of their personality in the film, promising much to look forward to. The motion poster also notifies fans on the teaser release which will be on 28 June 2023. Careful not to miss that!

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen on-screen in the romantic blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’ opposite Mrunal Thakur and ‘Chup: Revenge of the artist, as Sunny Deol’s antagonist. Aishwarya Lekshmi on the other hand was last seen on the big screen in the Mani Ratnam chartbuster Ponniyin Selvan 2.

About the movie

‘King Of Kotha’ is a Malayalam-language movie, directed by Abhilash Joshiy and this movie will be the director’s debut film. Alongside Dulquer Salmaan, the movie will also be starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The cast also includes Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna Shammi Thilakan as Kotha Ravi, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, Saran Shakthi, Rajesh Sharma, Ritika Singh, Manju Vani, and others. Dulquer Salmaan has expressed prior about how close he is with the director and that after much discussion on coming together on a project, this was the best script they chose to work on. The film is being produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, reportedly on a budget around Rs 35crores. The film is set to release on 25 August 2023, during the Onam buzz.