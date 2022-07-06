Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is not the film industry that I know: Deepti Naval

    Deepti Naval, veteran actor-director released her memoir ‘A Country Called Childhood’ on Tuesday. The book was launched at an event by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Veteran actor-director Deepti Naval feels saddened that the Indian film industry was being labelled as "the worst place in the world". Naval wants to change this perception of the film industry through a book she plans to write in future.

    Deepti Naval was speaking at the release event of her memoir ‘A Country Called Childhood’, which was released by her colleague and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The event was held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Naval has starred in many popular films such as ‘Chashme Buddoor’, ‘Katha’, ‘Kissi Se Na Kehna’, and ‘Saath Saath’, among many others.

    The veteran actor was asked if she was willing to write more books in future. That is when Deepti Naval said that she would want to write about her wonderful experiences in the film industry. "These days the whole world is out there on the net giving a lot of gaalis (abuses) to the film industry. It's come under flak for various reasons, real, unreal, I can't make out. This is not the industry I know," said Deepti Naval.

    The 70-year-old actor-director went on to say that her experience in the film industry was very different from what is being discussed on social media lately. "What all is going on in the tweets or remarks on the net, I don't relate to that because I've met some wonderful people. There are all kinds of people everywhere, in every profession, or area of life. Right now, the industry is being singled out as the worst place in the world to be in," she added.

    Deepti Naval also said that she had no qualms about doing a lesser number of films, in comparison to her colleagues who did over 250 movies. She said that she always wanted to be choosey of the projects that she wants to act in.

    (With inputs from PTI)

