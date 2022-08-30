Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

In its second weekend, Thiruchitrambalam made around Rs. 11.50 crores in revenue, bringing its total to at least Rs. 60 crores as of yesterday. An additional $2.90 million (about Rs. 23 crores) was made internationally, bringing worldwide box office receipts to at least Rs. 83 crores.

Thiruchitrambalam, a Tamil romantic family drama starring Dhanush, has done exceptionally well at the Indian box office. The movie made around Rs. 11.50 crores in its second weekend of release, bringing its total to roughly Rs. 60 crores as of yesterday. An additional $2.90 million (about Rs. 23 crores) was made internationally, bringing worldwide box office receipts to at least Rs. 83 crores.

With these figures, the movie becomes Dhanush's most successful Tamil film ever, both domestically and internationally. The largest Dhanush-starring movie is still Raanjhanaa, his Bollywood debut, which brought in Rs. 83 crores in India and Rs. 94 crores internationally.

There is a slim probability that Thiruchitrambalam will surpass the global total. The first weekend's performance gave the impression that the second would follow suit, but there were fewer solid holds after that.



The following table details Thiruchitrambalam's box office earnings in India:

Week One - Rs. 47.25 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 2 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.50 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 5 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 1.50 crores



Total - Rs. 60.25 crores



With Rs. 52 crores in revenue, the movie surpasses Karnan's previous-year record of Rs. 51 crores as the actor's highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. Two weeks after its debut, the Covid shutdown ended Karnan's box office run. There won't be a lockdown for Thiruchitrambalam, but Cobra, starring Vikram, will compete tomorrow. However, the movie still stands a good chance of grossing Rs. 60 crores in the state.

Following is a breakdown of Thiruchitrambalam's box office receipts by region in India:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 52 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores

Total - Rs. 60.25 crores