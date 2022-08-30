Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    In its second weekend, Thiruchitrambalam made around Rs. 11.50 crores in revenue, bringing its total to at least Rs. 60 crores as of yesterday. An additional $2.90 million (about Rs. 23 crores) was made internationally, bringing worldwide box office receipts to at least Rs. 83 crores.
     

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report
    Thiruchitrambalam, a Tamil romantic family drama starring Dhanush, has done exceptionally well at the Indian box office. The movie made around Rs. 11.50 crores in its second weekend of release, bringing its total to roughly Rs. 60 crores as of yesterday. An additional $2.90 million (about Rs. 23 crores) was made internationally, bringing worldwide box office receipts to at least Rs. 83 crores.

    With these figures, the movie becomes Dhanush's most successful Tamil film ever, both domestically and internationally. The largest Dhanush-starring movie is still Raanjhanaa, his Bollywood debut, which brought in Rs. 83 crores in India and Rs. 94 crores internationally. 

    There is a slim probability that Thiruchitrambalam will surpass the global total. The first weekend's performance gave the impression that the second would follow suit, but there were fewer solid holds after that.
     
    The following table details Thiruchitrambalam's box office earnings in India: 
    Week One - Rs. 47.25 crores (8 days)
    2nd Friday - Rs. 2 crores
    2nd Saturday - Rs. 4.50 crores
    2nd Sunday - Rs. 5 crores
    2nd Monday - Rs. 1.50 crores
     
    Total - Rs. 60.25 crores
     
    With Rs. 52 crores in revenue, the movie surpasses Karnan's previous-year record of Rs. 51 crores as the actor's highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. Two weeks after its debut, the Covid shutdown ended Karnan's box office run. There won't be a lockdown for Thiruchitrambalam, but Cobra, starring Vikram, will compete tomorrow. However, the movie still stands a good chance of grossing Rs. 60 crores in the state.

    Following is a breakdown of Thiruchitrambalam's box office receipts by region in India:
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 52 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 2.50 crores
    Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores
    Kerala - Rs. 1 crores
    Rest of India - Rs. 0.75 crores
    Total - Rs. 60.25 crores

