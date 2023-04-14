Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Turning Point' and 'Viking Wolf' are a must-watch

    Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings to you his top 2 picks to binge on this upcoming weekend.

    First Published Apr 14, 2023

    Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri brings you his top 2 picks for the April 15-16 weekend.

    1) Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Although released two years ago, the docuseries strives to tell 'a more complete story' of the horifying September 11, 2001 terror attacks that shook the world. This particular series stands out because it includes a diverse group of interviewees, including representatives from several US presidential administrations, former CIA employees, and US military veterans, in addition to soldiers from the Afghanistan National Army, Taliban commanders, Afghan government officials, warlords, and ordinary Afghan citizens. Many of them had never previously talked on camera. Additionally, it highlights the voices of the assaults' actual survivors. It goes into great depth to describe how al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden were involved.

    2) Viking Wolf: One of the films to join Netflix's growing collection of Norwegian films is called Viking Wolf. Released last February, the film has been written by Espen Aukan and directed by Stig Svendsen. Due to its heartbreaking plot, the movie has been receiving a lot of good attention ever since it was added to Netflix. Additionally, viewers adore its superb cinematography and the major actors' acting.

    Here's RJ Niladri telling you why to watch these this weekend:

