    'The wedding will be....', Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth to marry in a 400-year old temple? Read on

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are planning a heartfelt wedding at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, deeply connected to Aditi’s family history

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have opted for an intimate wedding instead of a lavish destination ceremony. The couple has chosen a venue that holds special significance to their families. In a recent interview, Aditi revealed some details about their wedding, though she kept the actual date under wraps. She did, however, share insights into their distinctive choice of location.

    Speaking with Vogue India, Aditi mentioned that their wedding would take place at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, a site that has deep roots in her family’s history. The temple's personal and historical importance made it the ideal setting for their wedding ceremony.

    The couple first met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram. During the same interview, Aditi recounted Siddharth's heartfelt proposal. She spoke about her close relationship with her late grandmother, who had established a school in Hyderabad. Siddharth, knowing this, expressed a desire to visit the school.

    During their visit, Siddharth asked Aditi to take him to a significant spot in the school, particularly an area above the nursery section. It was there that he proposed, explaining that he wanted to connect with a place from her childhood that also held her grandmother’s blessings.

    They publicly announced their engagement in March this year, but many fans mistakenly thought they had already married. The couple later clarified on social media that they were engaged and in the process of planning their wedding. Aditi and Siddharth have been in a committed relationship for several years.

