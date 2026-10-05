Diljit Dosanjh is set to return to India with his much-awaited Aura Tour 2026, announcing seven cities across the country. Here’s the complete schedule, ticket sale details and venues fans need to know.

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to return to India with his much-awaited Aura Tour 2026. After entertaining fans across international cities, the Punjabi singer has announced seven Indian stops for the upcoming tour. The shows will take place across November and December.

Diljit Dosanjh Aura Tour 2026: Check Full Schedule

The India leg of the tour will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1. He will then perform in several major cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh has also been included in the list, although its concert date and venue are yet to be revealed.

Here is the announced schedule:

Delhi-NCR: November 1 — Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Indore: November 15 — C21 Estate

Ahmedabad: November 21 — Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai: November 27 — Mahalaxmi Race Course

Bengaluru: November 29 — NICE Grounds

Lucknow: December 5 — 19th National Jamboree Ground

Chandigarh: Date and venue to be announced

When Can Fans Book Tickets?

Fans looking forward to catching Diljit live can book their tickets through BookMyShow. The RuPay Credit Card pre-sale is scheduled to begin on October 6 at 12 noon, while the general ticket sale is expected to open on October 9 at 2 PM.

Diljit Returns After Dil-Luminati India Tour

The Aura Tour marks Diljit’s return to Indian stages after his hugely popular Dil-Luminati India Tour in 2024. With his energetic performances, popular Punjabi tracks and massive fan following, expectations are already high for his upcoming India shows.