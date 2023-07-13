Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Trial' to 'MayaBazaar for Sale': OTT shows, movies releasing this week

    Get ready for a thrilling weekend as Kajol debuts in "The Trial," "College Romance" returns, and "Bird Box Barcelona" brings dystopian suspense. MayaBazaar For Sale offers satirical drama. Exciting new releases to binge-watch on top OTT platforms

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Get ready for an exhilarating weekend as the second week of July brings a plethora of thrilling new releases on top OTT platforms. From captivating courtroom dramas to hilarious college adventures and dystopian sequels, there's something for everyone. Kajol makes her OTT debut in the gripping web series "The Trial," while the much-loved "College Romance" returns for its final season. Netflix presents the spin-off sequel "Bird Box Barcelona," and Zee5 offers the satirical drama "MayaBazaar For Sale." With talented casts and intriguing storylines, these releases are set to keep you entertained and glued to your screens. Don't miss out on these exciting new additions to your binge-watch list!

    The Trial (Web Series)
    Kajol, the renowned Bollywood actress, is making her debut in the world of OTT with this captivating courtroom drama series. "The Trial" follows the journey of Noyonika, who must endure the test of time after her husband's betrayal. Joining Kajol in this series are talented actors like Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey, playing pivotal roles.

    Kohrra(Web Series)
    Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, founded by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma, "Kohrra" revolves around two police officers facing the challenge of solving the murder of an NRI groom. This web show boasts a talented cast including Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, and others. Get ready for a thrilling and suspenseful ride.

    Release Date: July 15, 2023
    OTT Platform: Netflix

    College Romance Season 4 (Web Series)
    College Romance returns with its fourth and final season, promising a fun-filled ride for its viewers. Keshav Sadhna, Apoorva Arora, Manjot Singh, Gagan Arora, and Shreya Mehta reunite to take us on one last adventure. Prepare for nostalgia and laughter as they navigate the ups and downs of college life.

    Release Date: July 14, 2023
    OTT Platform: Sony LIV

    Bird Box Barcelona
    A spin-off sequel to the popular horror film "Bird Box" from 2018, "Bird Box Barcelona" immerses us in a dystopian future where a father and daughter brave dangerous circumstances. As they navigate the perilous landscape, their lives hang in the balance. Get ready for intense thrills and suspense.

    Release Date: July 14, 2023
    OTT Platform: Netflix

    MayaBazaar For Sale
    MayaBazaar For Sale is a satirical drama that delves into the lives of families residing in an upscale community. Starring Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Laxmi, Meiyang Chang, Sunaina, and Kota Srinivas Rao, this series offers a unique and entertaining perspective.

    Release Date: July 14, 2023
    OTT Platform: Zee5

    Mark your calendars for these exciting releases and enjoy a weekend filled with gripping stories, laughter, and adventure. Happy binge-watching!

