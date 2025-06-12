Karan Johar’s The Traitors on Prime Video blends glamour, strategy, and suspense as 20 celebrities face betrayal and mind games in a high-stakes reality show set in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Hotel

Prime Video’s latest reality sensation, The Traitors Season 1, has quickly become the talk of the town. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Karan Johar, the show has captivated audiences with its unique blend of suspense, strategy, and celebrity intrigue. Following the release of its high-voltage promo on May 30, the buzz surrounding the show has only intensified.

The much-anticipated series premiered on June 11 at 8 PM, with the platform dropping the first three episodes to kick off the thrill. Comprising a total of 10 episodes, the series will continue its momentum over the next four weeks. New episodes are slated to release every Thursday at 8 PM, three at a time, building anticipation with each passing week. The journey is set to conclude with a dramatic finale that will unveil the winner in the final, tenth episode.

Set against the opulent backdrop of Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the show offers a striking visual experience while delivering high-stakes drama. The format revolves around a psychological game where 20 celebrity contestants are secretly divided into two groups — the faithful participants and the undercover "Traitors" (also called Mafias). As the game progresses, strategic betrayal, shifting alliances, and emotional mind games become central to the pursuit of victory.

The lineup features a vibrant mix of popular personalities from across the entertainment spectrum. Viewers will see Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija (known online as The Rebel Kid), Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala navigating the complex dynamics of trust and deception.

The show also marks the OTT debut for several of these stars, injecting a fresh energy into the digital reality genre. According to the makers, the concept merges psychological warfare with entertainment, offering something viewers haven’t experienced before.

From its lavish setting to the suspenseful format and the eclectic mix of participants, The Traitors aims to be more than just another reality series — it's a gripping social experiment. For those who enjoy watching power plays, dramatic revelations, and celebrities in unpredictable scenarios, this show promises to be an addictive ride.

Whether you’re in it for the mind games, the celebrity drama, or just the sheer unpredictability of it all, The Traitors delivers a weekly dose of high-octane entertainment that’s hard to miss.