'The Surfer' trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH)

Nicolas Cage is filled with wrath in the latest trailer for his forthcoming thriller picture, The Surfer, which also stars Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, and Justin Rosniak.

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage's psychological thriller The Surfer is set to hit theatres soon. Just months before the release of the much-awaited thriller, the makers have dropped the trailer, giving fans a glimpse into the intense story. Cage plays a man who returns to his childhood beach--only to face unexpected hostility, reported People.



Directed by Lorcan Finnegan, the film follows Cage's character as he attempts to surf with his son. However, a group of territorial locals warns him, "Don't live here, don't surf here," according to the synopsis, reported People.

"Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point," it further added.



The movie also stars Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, and Justin Rosniak. Written by Thomas Martin, The Surfer promises a psychological battle between an outsider and those determined to keep him away.



The Oscar winner Cage, who also serves as a producer, has taken on several thriller and horror roles in recent years, including Renfield (2023) and Longlegs (2024).

At the Toronto International Film Festival, his Longlegs co-star Kiernan Shipka, while praising Cage's transformation, told People that she was "in awe" of Cage's transformation into its titular character.

"I love Longlegs -- I mean, not really," added the actress. Meanwhile, The Surfer is set to hit theatres on May 2.

