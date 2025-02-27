Sanju, Fighter to Animal: 8 Most-viewed movie teasers in 24 hours

Entertainment
Movie lovers are eagerly awaiting the teaser of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'. Will this teaser break the record of these 8 most-viewed Hindi movie teasers in 24 hours?
The teaser of this Ranbir Kapoor starrer received 19.1 million views in 24 hours. The film is a biopic of Sanjay Dutt.
This film starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt was viewed 20 million times in 24 hours.
The teaser of this film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif received 21.5 million views in 24 hours.
This film's teaser received 22.6 million views in 24 hours. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
The film starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the main roles. The teaser of this film was viewed 23.1 million times in 24 hours.
The teaser of this film was viewed 29.5 million times in 24 hours. Ajay Devgn played the main role in the film.
Shah Rukh Khan played the main role in this film, and its teaser received 36.8 million views in 24 hours.
The announcement teaser of Salman Khan's film Sikandar received 41.6 million views within 24 hours. This is the most-viewed Bollywood teaser to date.
