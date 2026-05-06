Prime Video urges fans of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to avoid visiting the set of its concluding film. Citing safety for cast and crew, the streamer asked for privacy to help 'protect the magic' as production begins in North Carolina.

Amazon's Prime Video has issued a public appeal asking fans to respect the privacy of the cast and crew of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' as filming gets underway on its concluding feature film. In a statement shared on Instagram, the streamer urged fans not to interfere with the production, citing safety and logistical concerns.

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"We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew," the statement read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

Concluding Film Enters Production

The platform emphasised that maintaining a controlled environment is critical to completing the project. "We're working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it's ready to be shared," it added.

The film, which will wrap up the popular coming-of-age story, recently began shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina, as per Deadline. It stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, reprising their roles from the series.

Creator on Final Chapter

The feature adaptation is directed by Jenny Han, who is also co-writing the script with Sarah Kucserka. Speaking earlier about the decision to conclude the story with a film, Han said, "There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans," as quoted by Deadline.

Season three of the series was helmed by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka, who also served as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen of wiip. The project is co-produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and wiip.