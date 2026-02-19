The Saudi Tourism Authority's 'The Saudi Table' event in Delhi, curated by Chef Kunal Kapur, celebrated the shared hospitality between the Arabian Peninsula and India through an immersive culinary residency designed to bridge cultural flavours.

I had no idea that there is a profound, invisible thread that connecting the Arabian Peninsula to the Indian subcontinent for centuries. It isn't just maritime trade or spices; it's a shared language of hospitality. All this changed when I recently attended an event where the Saudi Tourism Authority brought that connection to life through a limited-edition culinary residency aptly titled 'The Saudi Table.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Menu Crafted by a Master

Curated by the celebrated Chef Kunal Kapur, the experience was designed to be a cultural immersion and not just a meal. He is anyway known for his nuanced understanding of cross-cultural flavours, so Chef Kunal managed to bridge the gap between Saudi's evolving food culture and the Indian palate. The entire menu was a masterclass in communal dining.

I started with grazing tables where I could see: - Gulf-grown za'atar and tangy pomegranate molasses. - Madinah dates and saffron-infused mezze. - Small plates of grilled halloumi, spiced lamb koftas, and Gulf-style seafood.

In my opinion, the 'Large Plates' were the true showstoppers, featuring ceremonial traditions like Kabsa and Mansaf, followed by a fragrant conclusion of warm Kunafa and rose-and-pistachio panna cotta.

The Man Behind the Menu

While the food was undeniably delicious, the absolute highlight of my evening was interacting with Chef Kunal Kapur himself. Despite his global fame, he proved to be a real gentleman- humble, kind, and incredibly generous with his time. We spent a good amount of time taking pictures together, and he even asked for my number so we could stay connected in the future. Getting the chance to discuss his thought process behind creating this menu was a privilege; it added a layer of depth to the evening that a menu alone simply couldn't provide.

More Than Just Gastronomy

The residency reflected the 'unhurried' nature of Saudi dining culture. We weren't just eating; we were mingling and discovering the multidimensional nature of Saudi as a destination. It was a window into a culture where meals are an expression of generosity--a sentiment that felt very much at home in Delhi.

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.)

(ANI)