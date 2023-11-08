Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Road: Trisha's film to stream on OTT from THIS date

    Tamil actress Trisha starrer The Road movie will start streaming on the Aha platform on November 10.  The movie was written and directed by debut director Arun Vaseegaran.

    The Road: Trisha's film to stream on OTT from THIS date
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Tamil actress Trisha's latest movie, The Road, was released in cinemas on October 6. The movie was written and directed by debut director Arun Vaseegaran. The movie is set to start streaming on OTT platform Aha on November 10. The movie will be available in Tamil and Telugu.

    The movie tells the story of a woman who investigates a series of murders happening on a highway in Tamil Nadu. These incidents involve accidents occurring at the same spot. The woman, motivated by personal loss, decides to find out why these accidents keep happening. She discovers that a drug cartel is causing these accidents, leading to innocent people's deaths. Determined to bring the culprits to justice, she sets out to stop them.

    Also read: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT

    Shabir Kallarakal, Santhosh Pratap, Mia George, MS Bhaskar, Vivek Prasanna, Vela Ramamurthy, and others are playing the lead roles in The Road along with Trisha. The cinematography is done by KG Venkatesh and the music by Sam CS.

    Meanwhile, Trisha's LEO was released on October 19. Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has become the third highest-grossing film in the history of the industry. The film made Rs Rs 4.15 crores on its 17th day after release, bringing its total gross in India to Rs 381 crores. It's expected to reach Rs 600 crores in global earnings. Additionally, the film's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix.

    The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja. Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Philomin Raj.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
