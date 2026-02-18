The trailer for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' confirms its May 22, 2026 theatrical release. The film follows Din Djarin hunting Imperial warlords and reveals Pedro Pascal unmasked, plus new cast like Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

The official full trailer for 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' dropped on Tuesday night, marking the franchise's high-profile leap from streaming to the big screen. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film will release exclusively in theatres and IMAX on May 22, 2026, expanding the beloved Disney+ series into a theatrical epic.

Plot Synopsis and Official Logline

Set after the events of season 3, the story follows Din Djarin and Grogu as the fledgling New Republic recruits them to hunt down Imperial warlords and war criminals scattered across the galaxy. The official logline states, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu," as quoted by Variety.

Key Trailer Reveals

One of the trailer's biggest reveals is Pedro Pascal appearing unmasked in multiple scenes. In one tense moment, Din Djarin stands exposed before a villain; in another, he confronts a towering monster without his helmet. The emotional core of the trailer centres on Din reflecting on his mortality, acknowledging that Grogu will live for centuries after he is gone, underscoring his role as adoptive father and mentor.

New Cast and Fan-Favourite Appearances

Among the new additions, Sigourney Weaver debuts as Colonel Ward, a New Republic officer who asserts, "This isn't about revenge, it's about preventing another war." Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt, Jabba's son, who is shown battling Mando in a colosseum-style arena. Jonny Coyne plays an Imperial warlord, as reported by Variety.

The trailer also teases fan-favourite Zeb Orrelios serving as a New Republic pilot and features a surprise voice cameo by Martin Scorsese as a four-armed Ardennian food vendor who provides Mando with key information. Visually, the film showcases the return of the ST-70 Gunship (Razor Crest class) as the duo's primary ride, alongside a host of new and familiar creatures, including a "Baby Greedo" and the mischievous Anzellans.

From Streaming to the Big Screen

According to Variety, the Mandalorian series is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' following a lone Mandalorian navigating a lawless galaxy and forming an unlikely bond with Grogu.

Favreau produces the film alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni. "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting," Favreau said when the project was first announced, as quoted by Variety.