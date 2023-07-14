The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma reacts to Kamal Haasan, Naseeruddin dissing film, says "ideologies can co-exist"

Adah Sharma responded to The Kerala Story smashing box office records and how even criticism from stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan didn't stop people from going to see the movie in theatres. (See alsoKamal Haasan had expressed his criticism towards The Kerala Story. I told you, I'm against propagandist films, Kamal stated, according to the news agency ANI. Just writing "true story" as a logo at the bottom is insufficient. It must actually be accurate, and that is not the case. In the meantime, Naseeruddin Shah said that it was a risky tendency for people to choose to watch the movie, comparing it to the way Nazi Germany produced films that demonised the Jewish community.

Adah Sharma responded to Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan's criticism of the movie in a recent interview with Jagran. "I rejoiced at the freedom of speech we have in our nation, where a film can be criticised, branded, and publicly torn apart without even having been seen," she remarked. The beauty of Bharat is that anyone can say anything about anyone and still be safe. I cherish my nation! Different ideologies can coexist among people. “It's wonderful that even after such famous actors made their stance about what they thought of the film clear, the audiences still chose to go to theatres to support a film that stood against terrorism.” the actress said.

The Kerala Story caused a stir when its trailer, which debuted in April, implied that more than 32,000 women from Kerala had been coerced into becoming Muslims and joining the terrorist organisation ISIS. Later, the reference to the person was taken out of the caravan and the description changed to refer to the story of three Keralan ladies. The movie saw success at the box office. The Kerala Story, which cost 40 crore rupees to produce, has made over 300 crore in domestic and international box office receipts and recently finished 50 days in theatres.

