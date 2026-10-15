Electronic duo 'The Chainsmokers' have announced they are now independent artists after parting ways with their label of 11 years. The Grammy-winning duo is also set for a three-city tour in India this December, headlining Sunburn Festival in Mumbai.

Electronic duo 'The Chainsmokers' have decided to go independent. Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart recently announced that they have parted ways with their label for eleven years, Columbia/Disruptor.

In an Instagram post, The Chainsmokers wrote, "After 11 amazing years, we are now independent artists. We are eternally grateful to our incredible team at Columbia/Distruptor for a decade plus of hard work that has resulted in unimaginable success." They mentioned that they have no idea what this new chapter holds for us, but they’re excited too. " We have no idea what to expect for our next chapter but we are extremely excited to have fun and experiment with all our new music releases. Thank you for sticking with us fam we know we owe you some records," their post read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers)

Upcoming India Tour

The announcement comes a few months before the Grammy Award-winning electronic music duo's performance in India. This December, they will return to India with a three-city tour spanning Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, marking a major live entertainment moment for fans across the country.

The tour will kick off in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19, and conclude in Bengaluru on December 20. The Mumbai leg will also see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a significant expansion for the festival into the heart of the city. (ANI)