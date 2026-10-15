Pero opened Lakme Fashion Week with its Spring Summer 2027 collection, 'Dream Dress-Up'. The show, a collaboration with Barbie, was full of retro '70s styling, playful colours, and handcrafted designs celebrating individuality and freedom in dressing.

A Celebration of Individuality The collection centred on the idea that getting dressed should be about personal choice rather than following rules. The looks moved between different moods and styles, mixing feminine details with more masculine elements and pairing textures in the most unexpected ways. Relaxed silhouettes and layered designs also gave the outfits an easy, free-flowing feel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) Handcrafted Details and Barbie's Influence Handcrafted details remained a key part of Petro’s Spring Summer 2027 collection. Crochet, lace, bows and playful prints featured across the looks, while the use of pink brought Barbie’s signature colour into the designer’s world. Rather than limiting the colour to a particular style or identity, the collection treated it as something anyone could wear. Designer's Vision: Freedom and Imagination For designer Aneeth Arora, the collaboration was a way to bring together Pero’s love for craft and colour with Barbie’s spirit of imagination. Speaking about the collection, Arora, as per a release, said Barbie stood for the freedom to “dream beyond what is expected” and experiment with different identities.She added, “I have always believed that clothes should leave space for curiosity, joy and individuality, rather than tell us who we should be.” The idea also appeared in the collection’s take on the iconic Barbie pink box. Instead of treating it as a space that defines a person, Pero used it as a symbol of stepping outside expectations and exploring different possibilities. Beauty and Fashion Unite Sunanda Khaitan, Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty and Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said returning to Arora’s “whimsical world” for the opening showcase felt special after the brand’s previous showcase with péro in March. She said the new Lakmē 9to5 HYA Glam range brought “high-impact color” and glow to the looks, adding that the collaboration with Tira brought fashion and beauty together on the runway.There was plenty to catch the eye at Pero this season, from its Barbie collaboration to a collection that played with colour, craft and new ideas at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The show’s retro-inspired styling and playful mood made for an opening that looked back to the ’70s while keeping the focus on individuality and the freedom to dress without rules. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The ’70s seemed to be back on the runway as Pero opened Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in New Delhi on October 14, with a show that was full of retro styling, playful colours and a fun take on dressing up. The designer label unveiled its Spring Summer 2027 collection, Dream Dress-Up, alongside its global collaboration with Barbie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)Held at Taj Palace, the showcase brought together Pero’s handcrafted designs and Barbie’s colourful world. From bows, lace and crochet to playful prints and plenty of pink, the collection carried a distinct vintage mood, giving the show a fun, throwback feel.The collection centred on the idea that getting dressed should be about personal choice rather than following rules. The looks moved between different moods and styles, mixing feminine details with more masculine elements and pairing textures in the most unexpected ways. Relaxed silhouettes and layered designs also gave the outfits an easy, free-flowing feel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)Handcrafted details remained a key part of Petro’s Spring Summer 2027 collection. Crochet, lace, bows and playful prints featured across the looks, while the use of pink brought Barbie’s signature colour into the designer’s world. Rather than limiting the colour to a particular style or identity, the collection treated it as something anyone could wear.For designer Aneeth Arora, the collaboration was a way to bring together Pero’s love for craft and colour with Barbie’s spirit of imagination. Speaking about the collection, Arora, as per a release, said Barbie stood for the freedom to “dream beyond what is expected” and experiment with different identities.She added, “I have always believed that clothes should leave space for curiosity, joy and individuality, rather than tell us who we should be.” The idea also appeared in the collection’s take on the iconic Barbie pink box. Instead of treating it as a space that defines a person, Pero used it as a symbol of stepping outside expectations and exploring different possibilities.Sunanda Khaitan, Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty and Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited, said returning to Arora’s “whimsical world” for the opening showcase felt special after the brand’s previous showcase with péro in March. She said the new Lakmē 9to5 HYA Glam range brought “high-impact color” and glow to the looks, adding that the collaboration with Tira brought fashion and beauty together on the runway.There was plenty to catch the eye at Pero this season, from its Barbie collaboration to a collection that played with colour, craft and new ideas at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The show’s retro-inspired styling and playful mood made for an opening that looked back to the ’70s while keeping the focus on individuality and the freedom to dress without rules. (ANI)