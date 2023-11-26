Animal advance bookings: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film tickets priced as high as Rs 2200 in metro cities

'Animal' featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others, will be released in theatres on December 1. Advance reservations began on November 25, with ticket rates as high as Rs 2200 in locations such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Ticket costs in the Delhi-NCR region range from Rs 250 to Rs 2200 for a reclining seat. Recliners typically cost between Rs 900 and Rs 1800. Tickets for public seating are similarly expensive at multiplex chains, with prices reaching Rs 650. Prices in Mumbai are the same, with rates ranging up to Rs 2200.

About Animal:

'Animal,' starring Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others, is billed as one of Bollywood's most violent movies.

Storyline:

The film is mostly about a father-son connection, as portrayed by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. In the footage that have been posted thus far, the latter, as Arjun Singh, appears raw and fierce. On November 23, the film's trailer was released.

The 3-minute teaser provided much to rave about, from the high-intensity action scenes to Ranbir Kapoor's bulked-up, bearded appearance to Bobby Deol's scene-stealing persona, the engaging plot, great background music and B Praak's beautiful conclusion song.

The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol as the female protagonist, will be released in theatres on December 1.