Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale

    Brought to you by the powerhouse creators of Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, this captivating fairy tale chick-flick film Thank You For Coming makes waves globally and amplifies excitement with its intriguing and fun posters. The trailer is out now.

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Husband of noted producer Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, is set to direct his first film, Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer of the film is out now. The film also stars Pradhyuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra in the cast. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set and slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15. Check out the trailer here.

    ALSO READ: Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say

    What makes Thank You For Coming even more special and memorable is that it is the only Hindi feature film selected for a grand gala world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, scheduled on September 15 2023, at the prestigious Roy Thomson Hall. In the trailer, we get introduced to Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a woman in her thirties grappling with a life filled with constant chaos. The movie explores the themes of love, friendship, and pleasure most hilariously.

    Producer Rhea Kapoor shares, "I feel privileged and lucky that I have been able to go against all odds to make these films for the amazing girls in the world. My only hope is that this becomes a norm. One does not have to be lucky. Thank You For Coming is a film poured out of my heart and inspired by every girl around me. A lot of people I love are in this film in spirit. I really hope that the message resonates with everyone while entertaining and delighting them."

    Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd,  Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

    ALSO READ: BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era'

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say RBA

    Did Katrina Kaif undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's what netizens have to say

    BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era' vma

    BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era'

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years ATG

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie rkn

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie

    Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'? vma

    Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'?

    Recent Stories

    Moto G54 5G with 6000mAh battery 50MP dual rear cameras launched Check specs price colours gcw

    Moto G54 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP dual rear cameras launched; Check specs, price & colours

    Uorfi Javed SHOCKS fans by covering her face in black see-through cover up [SEE PICTURES] BOLD SEXY ATG

    Urfi Javed SHOCKS fans by covering her face in black see-through cover-up [SEE PICTURES]

    Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee ATG EAI

    Increased heart rate to sleep disturbances: 7 harmful effects of Black Coffee

    California state assembly passes an anti-caste bill, senators await legislation; check details AVV

    California state assembly passes anti-caste bill, senators await legislation; check details

    Kerala: Missing man found buried behind his residence; elder brother arrested rkn

    Kerala: Missing man found buried behind his residence; elder brother arrested

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon