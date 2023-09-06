Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale

Brought to you by the powerhouse creators of Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, this captivating fairy tale chick-flick film Thank You For Coming makes waves globally and amplifies excitement with its intriguing and fun posters. The trailer is out now.

Husband of noted producer Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, is set to direct his first film, Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The trailer of the film is out now. The film also stars Pradhyuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia and Karan Kundrra in the cast. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film is set and slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15. Check out the trailer here.

What makes Thank You For Coming even more special and memorable is that it is the only Hindi feature film selected for a grand gala world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, scheduled on September 15 2023, at the prestigious Roy Thomson Hall. In the trailer, we get introduced to Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a woman in her thirties grappling with a life filled with constant chaos. The movie explores the themes of love, friendship, and pleasure most hilariously.

Producer Rhea Kapoor shares, "I feel privileged and lucky that I have been able to go against all odds to make these films for the amazing girls in the world. My only hope is that this becomes a norm. One does not have to be lucky. Thank You For Coming is a film poured out of my heart and inspired by every girl around me. A lot of people I love are in this film in spirit. I really hope that the message resonates with everyone while entertaining and delighting them."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

