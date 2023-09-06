BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era'

Saddened by the news of their beloved BTS World game ending, fans expressed their discontent on social media. Earlier, another game, SuperStar BTS, was discontinued in 2020. BTS ARMYs have strongly reacted to the heartbreaking news update of their beloved BTS WORLD game shutting down.

On Tuesday, Netmarble, the gaming company responsible for a fan-favourite BTS WORLD game, made the unexpected announcement, leaving the global fanbase known as ARMYs in shock and confusion. The company announced the discontinuation of the BTS World game. The news has deeply saddened fans of the popular group. It marks the second time a BTS-related game has faced such a fate, with SuperStar BTS being the first. BTS World, a game that had captured the hearts of fans since its initial launch on 26 June 2019, has now come to a sudden and abrupt end.

This decision, made after just four years, is seen by many as the end of an era, a sentiment echoed by devoted fans worldwide. The official tweet post read, "[Notice] BTS WORLD Service Termination Announcement 1. Service Termination date: Dec 25, 2023, 18:00 (PST) 2. Game download and In-App Purchasing/Advertisement block date: Sep 4, 2023, 18:00 (PST)."

"Aww The end of an Era," said a fan.

"Thank you for giving me so much comfort and entertaining me during the most darkest summer of my life (Summer of 2020)," said another fan.

"Forever remember the mental breakdown over a card game beating me over and over again while this song was playing in the bg," a fan noted.

