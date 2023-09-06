Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era'

    Saddened by the news of their beloved BTS World game ending, fans expressed their discontent on social media. Earlier, another game, SuperStar BTS, was discontinued in 2020. BTS ARMYs have strongly reacted to the heartbreaking news update of their beloved BTS WORLD game shutting down.

    BTS World game discontinued; ARMYs claim it is 'End of an Era' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Netmarble, the gaming company responsible for a fan-favourite BTS WORLD game, made the unexpected announcement, leaving the global fanbase known as ARMYs in shock and confusion. The company announced the discontinuation of the BTS World game. The news has deeply saddened fans of the popular group. It marks the second time a BTS-related game has faced such a fate, with SuperStar BTS being the first. BTS World, a game that had captured the hearts of fans since its initial launch on 26 June 2019, has now come to a sudden and abrupt end.

    This decision, made after just four years, is seen by many as the end of an era, a sentiment echoed by devoted fans worldwide. The official tweet post read, "[Notice] BTS WORLD Service Termination Announcement 1. Service Termination date: Dec 25, 2023, 18:00 (PST) 2. Game download and In-App Purchasing/Advertisement block date: Sep 4, 2023, 18:00 (PST)."

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years

    "Aww The end of an Era," said a fan.

    "Thank you for giving me so much comfort and entertaining me during the most darkest summer of my life (Summer of 2020)," said another fan.

    "Forever remember the mental breakdown over a card game beating me over and over again while this song was playing in the bg," a fan noted.

    ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'?

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years ATG

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie rkn

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie

    Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'? vma

    Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'irked' at fan for asking, 'When are you going to get married'?

    Rashmika Mandanna's recent photo erupts live-in rumours with rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda - READ vma

    Rashmika Mandanna's recent photo erupts live-in rumours with rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda - READ

    Divya Spandana: News spread across Social platforms about Ramya's death is fake news vkp

    Divya Spandana: News spread across Social platforms about Ramya's death is fake

    Recent Stories

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years ATG

    Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years

    Google unveils new Android logo introduces new features too gcw

    Google unveils new Android logo, introduces new features too

    Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck at home RBA EAI

    Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck at home

    ISRO to BSRO IIT to BIT IPL to BPL & more Netizens guess as India to Bharat buzz grows; memes explode snt

    'ISRO to BSRO, IIT to BIT, IPL to BPL & more?': Netizens guess as India to Bharat buzz grows; memes explode

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie rkn

    'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon