    Thangalaan: Who is Malavika Mohanan? Is she playing goddess in Chiyaan Vikram's movie? Read this

    Thangalaan: While nothing can be revealed firmly about the character, it is obvious that Malavika Mohanan will play an important and profound part in Thangalaan. It'll be interesting to see if she truly depicts a deity.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

    Thangalaan's trailer was published, and it has since generated a lot of interest. Its spectacular graphics feature the actors in hitherto unseen personas, including Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan. While we get a better look of Vikram in the teaser, Malavika is just briefly and prominently introduced as Aarathi. Although it is impossible to draw certain assumptions regarding her character, there is widespread conjecture that she will portray a deity in Thangalaan. 

    Malavika Mohanan's performance as Aarathi in the Thangalaan teaser has undoubtedly piqued viewers' interest. Other characters frequently discuss her character, implying that she will play an important role in the film. Based on her looks and the references in the film, it is speculated that she will play a goddess.

    Also Read: Who Is Hanumankind? Kerala-based rapper's song tops global ranking

    As per an impartial industry source, "Malavika Mohanan, who is seen playing the role of Aarathi in the Thangalaan trailer, will be portraying a goddess in the film. The actress will add significant depth to the story. Additionally, the audience will get to witness interesting character nuances from her in the film."

    While nothing can be revealed firmly about the character at this time, it is obvious that Malavika will play an important and profound part in Thangalaan. It'll be interesting to see if she truly depicts a deity.

    Also Read: Rajpal Yadav fails to pay Rs 11 crore loan, Central Bank of India seals property

    'Thangalaan' will be yet another cinematic marvel from the South. It is a true story about Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), which was found by the British and exploited and robbed for their own purposes. The film will continue the South industry's trend of presenting audiences with innovative themes. It's another film from the South with an interesting premise. 

