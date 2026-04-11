Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' faced a major setback after footage was leaked online. Actor Sonu Sood called the incident 'heartbreaking,' condemning piracy and showing support for Vijay and the film's team, echoing other industry stars.

Thalapathy Vijay's highly awaited film 'Jana Nayagan' is currently facing fresh trouble after footage from the movie reportedly got leaked online. Several stars from the film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, have spoken out against the leak.

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Sonu Sood slams 'heartbreaking' leak

Actor Sonu Sood has now also reacted strongly, calling the incident "heartbreaking." Sood took to his X to show support to Vijay and the film's team, sharing how such leaks ignore the hard work, passion, and "sleepless nights" that go into making a film.

The actor wrote, "It's heartbreaking to see a film like Jananayagan get leaked online. The sleepless nights, years of effort and passion that go into making a film... only those involved truly understand. It's like their baby."

The actor further added that piracy is not only illegal but also unfair to every artist and technician who works behind the scenes. Backing strict action against those responsible, Sonu added, "Piracy is not just illegal, it's a complete disregard for every artist and technician behind it. This needs strict action. Standing in support of @actorvijay. Let's respect cinema."

It’s heartbreaking to see a film like Jananayagan get leaked online. The sleepless nights, years of effort and passion that go into making a film… only those involved truly understand. It’s like their baby. Piracy is not just illegal, it’s a complete disregard for every artist… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2026

Suriya condemns 'unforgivable' act

Actor Suriya also joined the voices against the leak and described the incident as "heartbreaking and unfair." Requesting people not to share or engage with the leaked content, he wrote, "Heartbreaking and unfair, an entire team's passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don't watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it's unforgivable!"

Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable!#JanaNayagan — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 10, 2026

Makers promise strict legal action

Earlier, the makers, KVN Productions, had released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.

Film's release delayed

'Jana Nayagan' has already faced delays earlier due to certification issues. The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. Fans are now waiting for a fresh update on its release. (ANI)