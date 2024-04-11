Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on THIS date; Check

    The official release date of the upcoming film 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) was announced by its makers on Thursday, April 11.

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' to release on THIS date; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay's most-awaited film, 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) will hit theatres on September 5, 2024. The official release date of the upcoming film was announced by its makers on Thursday, April 11.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu have collaborated on a film for the first time. Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' is a science fiction film. Vijay plays two characters in the film, which AGS Entertainment produces. 

    The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj. 

    'The Greatest of All Time,' produced by AGS Entertainment, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' RKK

    "I could have died", Randeep Hooda shares SCARY weight loss journey for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

    Geethanjali Malli Vachindi REVIEW: Is Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy's comedy-horror worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Geethanjali Malli Vachindi REVIEW: Is Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy's comedy-horror worth your time? Read THIS

    Jai Ganesh Movie Review: Is Unni Mukundan starrer worth your time? Check rkn

    Jai Ganesh Movie Review: Is Unni Mukundan starrer worth your time? Check

    Salman Khan's Eid gift to fans, announces new film 'Sikandar' with director AR Murugadoss RKK

    Salman Khan's Eid gift to fans, announces new film 'Sikandar' with director AR Murugadoss

    'Maidaan' makers react to claims on film's plagiarism, 'Without an opportunity of being heard..' RKK

    'Maidaan' makers react to claims on film's plagiarism, 'Without an opportunity of being heard..'

    Recent Stories

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    Who is Lindy Cameron, UK's new high commissioner to India replacing Alex Ellis?

    Orange ke rang se After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH) AJR

    'Orange ke rang se': After 'fish' row, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes dig at BJP while eating oranges (WATCH)

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range rkn

    Kerala: Fire breaks out in Sulthan Bathery forest range

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona snt

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe's Champions League dream hangs in balance after 'invisible' show against Barcelona

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes braless in just Gucci black pantsuit- take a look

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon