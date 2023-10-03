Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster out, trailer to release on THIS date

And the wait comes to an end!! South actor Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming and the year's most-awaited film 'Leo' poster is out. The makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date of the film's trailer as well as a new poster. The poster depicts Vijay squabbling with a hyena on a snow-covered mountain. The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023. The Tamil film will be released in languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. In the poster, it was revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on October 5, 2023.



The poster

Sharing the poster, the Seven Screen Studio wrote, "Your order is being prepared. #LeoTrailer is on its way! Get ready to enjoy your meal. Unga delivery partner @7_screenstudio will deliver them on October 5th."



About Leo

Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film and was previously titled Thalapathy 67. The film is already receiving a positive reaction in terms of advance ticket sales and is on track to become an all-time blockbuster not only in India but also abroad. According to ticket sales figures, Leo has already surpassed Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record.

After Leo, Vijay will shoot for the currently titled film, 'Thalapathy 68' which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.