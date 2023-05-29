Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest paid Indian actor, know his fee for upcoming film

While working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, Thalapathy Vijay also signed Venkat Prabhu's Thalapathy68 and as per reports, now he has become the highest paid Indian actor.

One of the most well-known figures in South Asian cinema, Thalapathy Vijay made his debut on the big screen in 1992's drama Kamayya Kadhar. The Beast actor has now produced some remarkable blockbusters in his more than three decades as an actor. But did you know that Thalapathy Vijay, who was lambasted at the time of his debut for his appearance, now has a sizable fan base? The actor is popular among viewers of Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films in addition to Tamil.

While now occupied with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has also committed to playing the protagonist in Venkat Prabhu's Thalapathy68. The actor is the first Indian performer to apparently receive such a big fee, which amounts to Rs 200 crore for the movie.

Even South Indian actors like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash have never gotten paid this much for their films. Even the most well-known actors in Bollywood, like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, have not received credit for such sums.

In 2024, Thalapathy68 is anticipated to be released across theatres. After the 2005 blockbuster Sivakasi, Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu reunite for this project. The production company AGS Entertainment is providing financial support for the untitled drama. After their 2019 sports drama, Bigil, the filmmakers have worked with the star twice.

Trisha Krishnan will play the major role in the eagerly anticipated drama Leo, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and other notable actors. On October 19, Leo is slated to arrive in theatres. The movie's music has been directed by Anirudh Ravichander.

