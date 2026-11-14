Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, celebrated for his extensive work in cinema as an actor, director, and producer, has passed away in Hyderabad at age 80. Tributes have poured in from political leaders and the film community honoring his legacy.

Telugu Industry Mourns Death of Veteran Actor Giri Babu at Age 80

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, who entertained audiences with several memorable roles over the years, passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. His death has left the Telugu film industry mourning the loss of an actor who remained part of the industry for several decades. YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tribute to the actor, remembering his association with his family and his contribution to Telugu cinema. In a post that he shared on X, Reddy recalled that Giri Babu was a close friend of his father and an active member of his party. He also spoke about the actor’s contribution as a performer and filmmaker. “The news of the passing of Giribabu garu, a close friend of my father and an active member of our party, has deeply saddened me. Through his distinctive acting, he brought many characters to life and earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. Giribabu garu’s contributions to Telugu cinema as an actor, director and producer will be remembered forever. Praying for peace to his soul, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members.” https://x.com/ysjagan/status/2121574957926998285?a=W0xxgUHvk0I21QVjVOA&s=20 According to reports, the actor passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad. Born on June 8, 1946, in Ravinuthala village of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Giri Babu made his acting debut with the 1973 film 'Jagame Maya.' He initially appeared in negative roles before going on to play a variety of characters, including heroes and character artists. Apart from acting, Giri Babu also worked as a producer and director. He produced films such as 'Simha Garjana,' 'Merupudadi' and 'Indrajith.' As a director, he was associated with films including 'Ranarangam,' 'Indrajith' and 'Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna.' His last screen appearance was in the 2023 Telugu film 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule.' On the personal front, Giri Babu lost his wife in 2016 following an illness. He is survived by his two sons, Bose Babu and popular Telugu actor and comedian Raghu Babu. (ANI)