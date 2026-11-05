On Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor called sister Karisma Kapoor on speakerphone. Karisma teased about the Kareena Kapoor Mira Rajput episode on What Women Want before Karan Johar stopped her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dialed her sister Karisma Kapoor during a game segment on Koffee With Karan Season 9 (KWK 9) — and chaos followed. Karisma brought up Mira Rajput live on speakerphone. The unscripted exchange caught both the guest and fans completely off guard.

Scoring points in a timed celebrity-calling game seemed simple enough. But Kareena placed the call without warning Karisma about the active cameras. Host Karan Johar and the entire studio audience listened live as Karisma answered with complete, unguarded honesty.

The Unscripted Phone Call on KWK 9

Rules of the round forced guests to get fellow stars on the phone within seconds. Looking for a quick win, Kareena dialed her sister and expected a swift, routine confirmation to lock in her points.

No one had warned Karisma about the live speakerphone on KWK 9. She treated the call like any routine sisterly chat — turning a point-scoring game into the episode's biggest surprise.

What Karisma Said on Live Speakerphone

"What's up? What's happening? What's the news?" Kareena asked as soon as Karisma answered the line.

"I am just watching you and Mira — everyone's like, what's going on?" Karisma blurted out. She was casually watching Mira Rajput's guest appearance on Kareena's digital chat show What Women Want right when the call came through.

Kareena moved fast to contain the damage. "What's going on means, what do you mean? She came on my show na, on What Women Want," she shot back, attempting to cut off further gossip before it started.

How Karan Johar Intervened

"No, no, you are on Koffee with Karan, don't say any more!" Johar shouted, stepping in before Karisma could spill anything further on set.

"Oh no, how can you do this to me?" a flustered Karisma fired back after realising she was live on camera.

Public Curiosity Around What Women Want

Mira Rajput's appearance on What Women Want had already ignited fierce public curiosity. The rare on-screen moment brought together Shahid Kapoor's wife and Kareena Kapoor Khan, grabbing instant online attention.

Karisma's slip-up on KWK 9 showed just how deeply that digital interview had captured the public imagination. Fans are still talking.