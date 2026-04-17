BJP's Mahila Morcha held a 'Nari Shakti' sand art event at a Rangareddy engineering college to thank PM Modi for the women's reservation bill. Leaders and students praised the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' as a historic step for empowerment.

A large-scale "Nari shakti" 3D sand rangoli art event was organised by the Mahila Morcha at Pallavi Engineering College in Hayatnagar, where students and BJP leaders gathered to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing parliamentary discussions on the women's reservation bill. The event saw participation from N Ramchander Rao, Malka Komaraiah, and Dr Shilpa Reddy, along with Mahila Morcha leaders and a large number of students.

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Gratitude for 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'

Speaking to ANI, N Ramchander Rao said, "Today, in the Indian Parliament and tomorrow in the Rajya Sabha, the Nari shakti vandan adhiniyam is being taken up for discussion. In this context, a large number of people have gathered here today, including women scholars from engineering colleges, students of parliamentary studies, and leaders of the women's movement such as Shilpa Reddy ji, MS Kobre ji, and our corporators Rikki Vandedi ji and Srinivas ji."

He added, "This gathering marks the 8th such event, where we have come together to express our gratitude to Narendra Modi ji. With the passing of the Nari shakti vandan adhiniyam, we look forward to the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, where we expect to see larger representation of women. We warmly welcome this change and the women who will be elected."

Rao also extended his heartfelt thanks to PM Narendra Modi and said, "We also believe that, for the first time in so many years, women in India are receiving their rightful representation and opportunities, Narendra Modi ji made this possible under his leadership."

'Women-Led Governance' a Reality

Dr Shilpa Reddy also spoke to ANI and said, "We are here to express our heartfelt gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. The Telangana Mahila Morcha is conveying its appreciation through various initiatives such as scooty rallies, pada yatras, and sammelans."

She added that "as part of these efforts, at Pallavi Engineering College, we have created a sand art tribute dedicated to Narendra Modi ji on behalf of the women of Telangana."

Reddy said, "We believe he is a Prime Minister who has consistently focused on women's empowerment--envisioning a Viksit Bharat driven by women-led development, and now moving towards women-led governance. With this historic step, we anticipate that 273 women will enter Parliament, and in Telangana, nearly 60 women will be part of the State Assembly. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. For decades, despite being in power, previous governments did not implement the Women's Reservation Bill," adding, "However, within just 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has delivered several landmark achievements, such as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the abrogation of Article 370, and the abolition of triple talaq. This is yet another historic reform dedicated to the empowerment of women."

Parliamentary Deliberations on Women's Reservation

The event comes as the Lok Sabha continues deliberations on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. The House is also considering the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, which seeks to increase Lok Sabha constituencies up to 850.

A day earlier, the Lok Sabha held a 12-hour session on the proposed amendments. The bills were introduced with 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of 333 votes.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated in the debate, alongside Opposition figures such as Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi, and KC Venugopal.

Opposition leaders raised concerns over the delimitation process and its potential impact on representation, particularly for southern states. (ANI)