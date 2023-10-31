Tejas: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Kangana Ranaut's film at Lok Bhawan

The Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow will host a special screening of Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Recently, Kangana Ranaut encouraged internet users to see the movie in cinemas.

The special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas will be held at Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow for Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. Kangana Ranaut recently urged netizens to watch the film in theatres. Know more details.

Tejas, Kangana Ranaut's most recent film, marks her comeback to the big screen. The movie will get a special screening in spite of its poor box office performance on opening weekend. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has indicated that he plans to see the Kangana Ranaut film. Honourable members of the Cabinet would be present for the special Tejas screening at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. At this point, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised to watch every one of her films going forward. It also demonstrates the actress's strong favouritism among influential political people in the nation.

Kangana Ranaut recently encouraged social media users to see the movie in cinemas by posting an appeal on the platform.

Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Even before COVID theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. She also added, Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy them with family and friends, or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to sustain them. Thanks".

According to Sacnilk.com, on the third day of its release (Sunday), Tejas barely made Rs 1.25 crore. With this, Tejas's overall profits have risen to Rs 3.80 crore. The movie starring Kangana Ranaut doesn't seem to be doing well at the box office. Sarvesh Mewara is the writer and director of the 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller Tejas, while Ronnie Screwvala is the producer. Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra play supporting parts to Kangana Ranaut's protagonist in the movie.