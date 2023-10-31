Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tejas: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Kangana Ranaut's film at Lok Bhawan

    The Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow will host a special screening of Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Recently, Kangana Ranaut encouraged internet users to see the movie in cinemas. 
     

    Tejas Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Kangana Ranaut's film at Lok Bhawan RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    The special screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas will be held at Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow for Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. Kangana Ranaut recently urged netizens to watch the film in theatres. Know more details.

    Tejas, Kangana Ranaut's most recent film, marks her comeback to the big screen. The movie will get a special screening in spite of its poor box office performance on opening weekend. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has indicated that he plans to see the Kangana Ranaut film.  Honourable members of the Cabinet would be present for the special Tejas screening at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. At this point, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised to watch every one of her films going forward. It also demonstrates the actress's strong favouritism among influential political people in the nation. 

    Kangana Ranaut recently encouraged social media users to see the movie in cinemas by posting an appeal on the platform. 

    Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Even before COVID theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. She also added, Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy them with family and friends, or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to sustain them. Thanks".

    According to Sacnilk.com, on the third day of its release (Sunday), Tejas barely made Rs 1.25 crore. With this, Tejas's overall profits have risen to Rs 3.80 crore. The movie starring Kangana Ranaut doesn't seem to be doing well at the box office. Sarvesh Mewara is the writer and director of the 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller Tejas, while Ronnie Screwvala is the producer. Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra play supporting parts to Kangana Ranaut's protagonist in the movie. 

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed gets death threats for donning Rajpal's character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; take a look RBA

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed gets death threats for donning Rajpal's character from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'; take a look

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said ATG

    Virat Kohli applauds Anushka Sharma's zeal in balancing movie and motherhood; Here's what he said

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read ATG

    Kartik Aaryan debunks viral video showing him endorsing Congress candidate for Madhya Pradesh elections; Read

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen ATG

    Shefali Shah reflects on success of 'Delhi Crime'; need for sensitivity to show real-life events on screen

    Recent Stories

    Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu remove Israel as state from online maps amid Gaza conflict snt

    Chinese companies Alibaba and Baidu remove Israel as state from online maps amid Gaza conflict

    Kerala Police books Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, accuses him of attempting to incite riot anr

    Kerala Police books Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, accuses him of attempting to incite riot

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said vma

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui confesses about dating Nazila to Mannara Chopra; Here's what he said

    Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat sender demands Rs 400 crore ransom gcw

    Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat, sender demands Rs 400 crore ransom

    Why is Halloween celebrated in India? Know it's origins, traditions, and some spooky party and celebration ideas RBA

    Why is Halloween celebrated in India? Know it's origins, traditions, and some spooky party-celebration ideas

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon