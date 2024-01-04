Teja Sajja starrer 'HanuMan' pre-release event to be held on THIS date; Read more

Teja Sajja's HanuMan, directed by Prashanth Varma, is set for a grand pre-release event on January 7, 2024, with Chiranjeevi as chief guest. The fantasy drama, releasing in multiple languages, follows a young man blessed by Lord Hanuman

The much-anticipated Telugu film, HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is all set for its pre-release event scheduled for January 7, 2024. Directed by Prashanth Varma, this fantasy drama is slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, creating a buzz among eager audiences. The Mega Pre-Release Utsav is scheduled to take place at the N Convention in Hyderabad, starting at 6 pm.

Adding to the excitement, the pre-release event will be graced by the esteemed presence of Chiranjeevi, who will be attending as the chief guest. Fans are eagerly anticipating this grand event, where the team plans to unveil the second trailer of the film, heightening expectations for the movie.

In addition to Teja Sajja, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and other noteworthy actors in pivotal roles. However, HanuMan is set to face stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Karam and Dhanush's Captain Miller.

The director, Prashanth Varma, provided insights into the storyline in an interview with The Hindu, stating, "Teja’s character has a sister (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), a girlfriend (Amritha Aiyer), and encounters a few problems. The narrative unfolds as he draws strength from (Lord) Hanuman, propelling the story forward." Varma also revealed that it took three years from the conceptualization of the idea to bring the film to its current pre-release stage.

HanuMan revolves around a young man bestowed with extraordinary powers by Lord Hanuman. The film is not limited to a Telugu release but will be presented in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, English, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

Shivendra handles the cinematography for the film, while the music is composed by the talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala serves as the production designer for the film produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the banner of PrimeShow Entertainment.

Despite the film's high anticipation, it faces challenges in securing screens from theatre owners in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to the clash with other major releases. The team remains optimistic about the film's reception, highlighting the extensive effort and time invested in bringing this project to fruition.