Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand

    Sunny Leone was already a well-established actress in the industry and made Tanuj feel welcomed and comfortable on the set. He praised the actress for supporting her and making him feel at ease despite the film's darker undertone. 

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

    Tanuj Virwani recently opened up about the experience of working with actress Sunny Leone in 'One Night Stand' and collaborating as host on 'MTV Splitsvilla X5'. The actor described the experience as a full-circle moment and talked about the progression of their professional relationship. 

    Tanuj Virwani, who has been in several films and web series, stated that reuniting with Sunny Leone felt like a huge milestone. He described his initial hesitation when filming 'One Night Stand' in 2016, saying, "When I got 'One Night Stand,' I was like a spring chicken, very rough around the edges."

    Sunny Leone was already a well-established actress in the industry and made Tanuj feel welcomed and comfortable on the set. He praised the actress for supporting him and making him feel at ease despite the film's darker undertone. 

    Filming 'One Night Stand'

    Tanuj and Sunny starred in "One Night Stand," which tackles the consequences of a one-night stand. Tanuj stressed that the film is about more than just physical closeness; it also dives into emotional implications and family-related dynamics. He reflected on their chemistry while filming and said it was a one-of-a-kind experience that impacted his views of relationships.

    Hosting Splitsvilla 

    Tanuj's transition from acting to hosting was unexpected. He said, "Not in a 100 years had I thought that I'd be hosting reality television". However, when MTV invited him to co-host "Splitsvilla" with Sunny, he seized the opportunity. The familiarity and friendship they experienced from previous work gave him confidence in taking on this new gig.

    Working with Sunny on Splitsvilla 

    Tanuj calls his hosting experience refreshing and collaborative. He mentioned how their previous experiences enabled them to work together effortlessly as a team. "Today, I feel maybe I've also done a lot more work, and I'm a little more experienced," he said. The professional relationship between them has grown, creating a more comfortable and enjoyable environment during filming.

    Tanuj accepted certain concerns about dating shows that encourage superficiality when talking about the nature of reality television. He acknowledged the entertainment aspect of these platforms while also reflecting on how they can affect how people view relationships. He accepts and understands both sides of the argument. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes (WATCH) RBA

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes-WATCH

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan holds Vicky Kaushal as they dance to 'Oo Oo Antava' - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations anr

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes (WATCH) RBA

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes-WATCH

    Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise AJR

    Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon