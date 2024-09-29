Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand

Sunny Leone was already a well-established actress in the industry and made Tanuj feel welcomed and comfortable on the set. He praised the actress for supporting her and making him feel at ease despite the film's darker undertone.

Tanuj Virwani recently opened up about the experience of working with actress Sunny Leone in 'One Night Stand' and collaborating as host on 'MTV Splitsvilla X5'. The actor described the experience as a full-circle moment and talked about the progression of their professional relationship.

Tanuj Virwani, who has been in several films and web series, stated that reuniting with Sunny Leone felt like a huge milestone. He described his initial hesitation when filming 'One Night Stand' in 2016, saying, "When I got 'One Night Stand,' I was like a spring chicken, very rough around the edges."

Sunny Leone was already a well-established actress in the industry and made Tanuj feel welcomed and comfortable on the set. He praised the actress for supporting him and making him feel at ease despite the film's darker undertone.

Filming 'One Night Stand'

Tanuj and Sunny starred in "One Night Stand," which tackles the consequences of a one-night stand. Tanuj stressed that the film is about more than just physical closeness; it also dives into emotional implications and family-related dynamics. He reflected on their chemistry while filming and said it was a one-of-a-kind experience that impacted his views of relationships.

Hosting Splitsvilla

Tanuj's transition from acting to hosting was unexpected. He said, "Not in a 100 years had I thought that I'd be hosting reality television". However, when MTV invited him to co-host "Splitsvilla" with Sunny, he seized the opportunity. The familiarity and friendship they experienced from previous work gave him confidence in taking on this new gig.

Working with Sunny on Splitsvilla

Tanuj calls his hosting experience refreshing and collaborative. He mentioned how their previous experiences enabled them to work together effortlessly as a team. "Today, I feel maybe I've also done a lot more work, and I'm a little more experienced," he said. The professional relationship between them has grown, creating a more comfortable and enjoyable environment during filming.

Tanuj accepted certain concerns about dating shows that encourage superficiality when talking about the nature of reality television. He acknowledged the entertainment aspect of these platforms while also reflecting on how they can affect how people view relationships. He accepts and understands both sides of the argument.

