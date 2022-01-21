  • Facebook
    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal

    Siddharth has been summoned by the Chennai police in connection with his controversial Twitter post against badminton ace Saina Nehwal over PM Modi's security breach

    Latest reports suggest that the Chennai Police summoned South actor Siddharth over his defamation case against ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. According to the Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jival, the summon was issued to the actor following the complaint lodged by the Hyderabad Police. 

    However, there will be no criminal action would be taken against Siddharth. Only he had to face the action only for defamation, as per legal opinion. “Due to the COVID-19, we are thinking about how to get the statement. We have summoned actor Siddharth", the Chennai Police Commissioner added.

    For the uninitiated, Siddharth was slammed by netizens for his tweet to Saina Nehwal on January 5. Nehwal had Tweeted on PM Modi alleged ‘security breach’ in Punjab a few weeks ago. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi," she had written.

    Also Read: Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, 'He got carried away with his hatred towards PM Modi'

    Retweeting this, Siddharth wrote, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." Soon he started receiving backlash from many social media users. 

    Also Read: Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing

    Later he apologised to Saina Nehwal for his ‘rude joke’ and wrote, “As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I, however, must insist my wordplay and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it.”

    Meanwhile, a case is now filed against Sidharth by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for his remarks. Sidharth has been booked under section 509 IPC, Sec 67 IT ACT, after a social activist filed an official complaint against him.
     

