As voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began, several film stars including Aravind Swamy, Vijay Sethupathi, and Rajinikanth cast their votes. Political leaders like CM MK Stalin and TVK chief Vijay also fulfilled their democratic duty.

Kollywood Stars, Political Leaders Cast Their Vote

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections began on Thursday, with several stars from the film industry stepping out early to cast their votes in Chennai and other parts of the state. Actor Arivind Swamy was seen at polling stations as voting started across 234 constituencies. The actor-director cast his vote at a polling station in Chennai. The actor was seen arriving in a white, sky-blue shirt.

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Actor Vijay Sethupathi also fulfilled his democratic duty in the Anna Nagar assembly constituency no. 21 in Kilpauk Chennai High School and spoke about the importance of civic responsibility. While speaking to the media, the actor said, "Everyone come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth."

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.

Election Details and Political Contest

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. (ANI)