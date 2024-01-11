Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi's husband Ravinder Chandrasekhar admitted to ICU; read details

    Ravinder Chandrasekhar has been reportedly admitted to the ICU for a week, undergoing treatment for health issues. Ravinder is known as a Bigg Boss show reviewer for a private YouTube channel.

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi's husband Ravinder Chandrasekhar admitted to ICU; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    Acclaimed producer and Libra Productions owner Ravinder Chandrasekhar, the husband of actress Mahalakshmi, has been hospitalized in the ICU for a week for medical treatment.  Ravinder is known as a Bigg Boss show reviewer for a private YouTube channel.

    Health update
    Ravinder recently emerged with an oxygen tube in his nose at a Bigg Boss show review session, citing trouble breathing. He said that he had a lung infection and had spent a week in the intensive care unit owing to breathing problems. Fans request him to take a break from reviewing Bigg Boss until he completely recovers.

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi's husband Ravinder Chandrasekhar admitted to ICU; read details RBA

    About Ravinder Chandrasekhar
    Ravinder Chandrasekhar is a well-known personality in Tamil cinema, having produced popular films such as 'Sutta Kathai,' 'Nalanum Nandiniyum,' and 'Natpenna Ennanu Theriuma' through his production business, Libra Productions. Ravinder is known as a Bigg Boss show critic for a private YouTube channel and his career as a successful producer.

    Ravinder, previously married and divorced, tied the knot with renowned television actress Mahalakshmi in 2022. Their marriage sparked significant debate and controversy, with some body-shaming Ravinder Chandrasekhar and circulating accusations that Mahalakshmi married Ravinder for money. 

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi's husband Ravinder Chandrasekhar admitted to ICU; read details RBA

    About Mahalakshmi
    Mahalakshmi, also known as VJ Mahalakshmi. is well known for her appearances in serials such as 'Yamiruka Bhayamen,' 'Arasi,' 'Chellame,' 'Vani Rani,' and 'Anpe Vaa,'. She is a television anchor and serial performer. 

    Her marriage to Ravinder is her second, and she has a son from her first marriage. Within a year of their marriage, Ravinder Chandrasekhar was arrested on suspicion of money laundering linked to filmmaking and spent almost a month in jail. After being released on bail, he was part of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kotabommali PSKotabommali PS LEAKED: Srikanth Meka, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's film is out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites RBA

    Kotabommali PS LEAKED: Srikanth, Varalaxmi's film is out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Pankaj Tripathi slams Bollywood's stereotype thinking, 'Mukesh Ambani would never get rich man role' RKK

    Pankaj Tripathi slams Bollywood's stereotype thinking, 'Mukesh Ambani would never get rich man role'

    Ayalaan REVIEW: Is Sivakarthikeyan's alien sci-fi worth watching during Pongal weekend with family? Read THIS RBA

    Ayalaan REVIEW: Is Sivakarthikeyan's alien sci-fi worth watching during Pongal weekend with family? Read THIS

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Abraham Ozler REVIEW: Is Jayaram, Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest and lessons he learnt, 'Be hopeful, honest storyteller' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest and lessons he learnt, 'Be hopeful, honest storyteller'

    Recent Stories

    Chinese family of 8 makes luxurious hotel their new home; pay Rs 11,000 per day (WATCH) snt

    Chinese family of 8 makes luxurious hotel their new home; pay Rs 11,000 per day (WATCH)

    Greater Noida: Woman ends life with 6-month-old daughter by jumping off from apartment; check details AJR

    Greater Noida: Woman ends life with 6-month-old daughter by jumping off from apartment; check details

    Daily Horoscope for January 11, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 11, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more

    Pneumonia cases surge in India: Symptoms, precautions, and more rkn

    Pneumonia cases surge in India: Symptoms, precautions, and more

    Russia to Canada: 7 largest countries in the World ATG

    Russia to Canada: 7 largest countries in the World

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon