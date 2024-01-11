Tamil actress Mahalakshmi's husband Ravinder Chandrasekhar admitted to ICU; read details

Ravinder Chandrasekhar has been reportedly admitted to the ICU for a week, undergoing treatment for health issues. Ravinder is known as a Bigg Boss show reviewer for a private YouTube channel.

Acclaimed producer and Libra Productions owner Ravinder Chandrasekhar, the husband of actress Mahalakshmi, has been hospitalized in the ICU for a week for medical treatment. Ravinder is known as a Bigg Boss show reviewer for a private YouTube channel.

Health update

Ravinder recently emerged with an oxygen tube in his nose at a Bigg Boss show review session, citing trouble breathing. He said that he had a lung infection and had spent a week in the intensive care unit owing to breathing problems. Fans request him to take a break from reviewing Bigg Boss until he completely recovers.

About Ravinder Chandrasekhar

Ravinder Chandrasekhar is a well-known personality in Tamil cinema, having produced popular films such as 'Sutta Kathai,' 'Nalanum Nandiniyum,' and 'Natpenna Ennanu Theriuma' through his production business, Libra Productions. Ravinder is known as a Bigg Boss show critic for a private YouTube channel and his career as a successful producer.

Ravinder, previously married and divorced, tied the knot with renowned television actress Mahalakshmi in 2022. Their marriage sparked significant debate and controversy, with some body-shaming Ravinder Chandrasekhar and circulating accusations that Mahalakshmi married Ravinder for money.

About Mahalakshmi

Mahalakshmi, also known as VJ Mahalakshmi. is well known for her appearances in serials such as 'Yamiruka Bhayamen,' 'Arasi,' 'Chellame,' 'Vani Rani,' and 'Anpe Vaa,'. She is a television anchor and serial performer.

Her marriage to Ravinder is her second, and she has a son from her first marriage. Within a year of their marriage, Ravinder Chandrasekhar was arrested on suspicion of money laundering linked to filmmaking and spent almost a month in jail. After being released on bail, he was part of the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.