Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, seeking blessings in traditional attire. She also shared pictures on Instagram. On the work front, the actor's next film is 'Vvan', also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday morning and offered prayers. Donned in traditional attire, Tamannaah sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

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The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Baahubali: The Epic' star also posted pictures from her visit to the temple.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Recent weeks have also seen several celebrity visits to the shrine. Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi also offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar's 'Vvan'.Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Sidharth Malhotra.The movie is slated to release in theatres on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan this year. The film will debut in theatres on August 28. (ANI)