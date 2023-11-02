Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Takeshi's Castle to release today: When, where, and how to watch the show

    The new Takeshi's Castle will provide its fans with a lot more fun and games and the reboot version will only have 8 episodes.

    Takeshi's Castle to release today: When, where, and how to watch the show RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Takeshi's Castle, the most awaited Japanese game show, will be released in India today, on November 2, 2023. The show will be aired live on Amazon Prime Video and the intriguing aspect of Takeshi's Castle Reboot will feature the voice of famed YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who will play the iconic 'Titu Mamu'. Previously, Javed Jaffery narrated the Hindi version of the show, and he set a high standard. It will be interesting to watch how Bhuvan Bam's incredible voice will add to the show's intrigue.

    Trailer

    Number of episodes

    As shown in the show's trailer, the new Takeshi's Castle will provide its fans with a lot more fun and games. According to multiple media reports, the Takeshi's Castle Reboot version will only have 8 episodes. However, there has been no formal confirmation of the same.

    About Takeshi's Castle 

    Takeshi's Castle is a Japanese game show that aired on the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) from 1986 until 1990. It stars Japanese comedian Takeshi Kitano (aka Beat Takeshi) as a count who owns a castle and sets up rigorous physical tests for players (or a volunteer army) to overcome to reach him.

    The first season of the Indian version had Javed Jaffery and he was the most loved narrator. The final regular episode aired on April 14, 1989, and was followed by four one-off specials till October 19, 1990.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Youtuber exposes alleged prostitution at Majestic underpass, see what happens next vkp

    Bengaluru: Youtuber exposes alleged prostitution at Majestic underpass, see what happens next

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny, Bobby Deol get candid on 'nepotism' in Bollywood - READ vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny, Bobby Deol get candid on 'nepotism' in Bollywood - READ

    Bigg Boss 17: Gurvinder Kaur discusses Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya's relationship; labels them 'immature' SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Gurvinder Kaur discusses Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya's relationship; labels them 'immature'

    Leo success meet: Will Thalapathy Vijay enter politics before 2026? rkn

    Leo success meet: Will Thalapathy Vijay enter politics before 2026?

    Dunki teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH] ATG

    Dunki Drop 1 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan as punjabi-munda 'Hardy' gives desi vibes [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding photos: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and more attend RBA

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding photos: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and more attend

    foootball EFL Carabao Cup 2023-24: Manchester United and Arsenal stumble, Liverpool and Chelsea advance snt

    EFL Carabao Cup 2023-24: Manchester United and Arsenal stumble, Liverpool and Chelsea advance

    Bengaluru: Youtuber exposes alleged prostitution at Majestic underpass, see what happens next vkp

    Bengaluru: Youtuber exposes alleged prostitution at Majestic underpass, see what happens next

    Make in India Apple to start making iPhone 17 in India before China for first time gcw

    Make in India: Apple to start making iPhone 17 in India before China

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny, Bobby Deol get candid on 'nepotism' in Bollywood - READ vma

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny, Bobby Deol get candid on 'nepotism' in Bollywood - READ

    Recent Videos

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon