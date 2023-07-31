'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Disha Vakani is returning as 'Dayaben'; read details

Disha Vakani aka, 'Dayabe's exit from the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah', left many hearts broken. However, the fun in the show will return as Asit Modi confirmed Disha's return.

Disha Vakani gained prominence as 'Dayaben' or 'Daya bhabhi' in the comedy Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma. The popular comedy programme is recognised for bridging generational divides, and everyone in the family enjoys watching it together. Every year, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma achieves new heights of fame, and when the programme celebrated its fifteenth anniversary, producer Asit Modi made a surprise announcement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the renowned and lasting television sitcom, has completed 15 successful years since its premiere in 2008. Because of its enormous popularity, the show has become the longest-running programme in television history, giving it a special place in the hearts of millions of people.

On July 28, Asit Modi, the show's producer, shocked fans with exciting news during the celebration. He said that Disha Vakani, who plays the renowned Dayaben, will make a long-awaited return. Disha Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017, leaving admirers eagerly awaiting her return.

Despite multiple whispers regarding her likely return, it has finally been announced that Dayaben will soon return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, much to fans' excitement worldwide.

He said, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah compleates 15 years:

Asit Modi extended his deepest gratitude to the whole team for their unwavering commitment over the 15-year journey. He highlighted Disha Vakani's remarkable work, which has been important in entertaining and entertaining the show's audience. The announcement of her impending comeback has sparked excitement and expectation among admirers.

Dilip Joshi, also known as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, the show's lead actor, also paid gratitude to Asit Kumarr Modi, the inspiration behind this effort. The performance, which was inspired by Tarak bhai Mehta's column "Duniya na undha chashma," has captivated viewers throughout the years, owing to Asit Modi's constant devotion and hard work. His enthusiasm for the production has motivated the cast to offer their finest performances, contributing to the programme's long-term popularity.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Asit Kumar Modi under Neela Telefilms, features a superb ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, and many others. As the programme anticipates Dayaben's return, fans are giddy with anticipation and enthusiasm to see the magnificent greeting she will definitely get.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's legacy lives on, and its effect on the television business is unsurpassed, guaranteeing that its viewers' laughter and joy lasts many years.