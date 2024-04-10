Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding: Actress talks about her marriage says, 'Never intended to keep it secret'

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who married her long-term lover Mathias Boe on March 22, claimed she kept the ceremony secret to avoid public attention. Lasse Spangenberg created the Danish wedding costume for the 'Haseen Dilruba' actor. Mani Bhatia created her Indian costume.

Taapsee Pannu, an actor who just married her longtime partner and badminton player Mathias Boe in a private ceremony, stated that she did not intend to keep the wedding a secret. The star said she wanted her wedding celebrations to be private since she did not want 'public scrutiny' of her personal life.

"I’m not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I’ve signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding," Taapsee told Hindustan Times. She added, "That’s why I’ve kept it to myself. The intention was never to keep it a secret; I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start worrying about how it is perceived."

Taapsee also said she does not want to share her wedding images or videos on social media. However, her fans have already circulated her wedding video on social media.

The 'Dunki' actor said, "I have no plans for a release of any kind, and don’t think I’m mentally prepared for that right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed."

Taapsee further said that her sister Shagun Pannu, a wedding designer, handled all of the wedding arrangements. Shagun further stated that her sister was not a "bridezilla" and thoroughly loved her wedding rituals with close friends and relatives.

Taapsee and Mathias became friends in 2013. Their friendship quickly turned into love, and after more than a decade together, they married on March 22 in Udaipur. Lasse Spangenberg created the Danish wedding gown for the 'Haseen Dilruba' actor. Mani Bhatia created her Indian costume.