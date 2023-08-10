Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taali: Sushmita Sen reveals unknown facts about daughter Renee's contribution to her upcoming series

    On August 15, Sushmita Sen's much anticipated online series Taali, in which she portrays transgender campaigner Shreegauri Sawant, will premiere. Renee, her daughter, provided a voiceover for the programme.

    In an emotional post published on Wednesday, actress Sushmita Sen expressed her motherly pride at having her older daughter Renee appear in her upcoming web series Taali. The mahamritunjaya mantra has been sung in the play by Renee, who is also a performer. “Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it,” Sushmita wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she added. Check out the post here:

    Renee responded in the comments section by thanking her mother for the chance.“Thank you for this opportunity Maa, this is a dream come true in every sense !! I am so grateful and feel blessed... I love you!!!”  Sushmita plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the Taali trailer, which the streamer released on Monday. Sawant fights tirelessly for the acceptance of the third gender in India while also starting on the route to parenthood. Recently, Renee has dabbled in coming-of-age films including Suttabaazi (2020) and Dramayama (2021). Taali, directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Kartk D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran, and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed, was written by Kshitij Patwardhan. On August 15, Jio Cinema will debut the show. Sushmita will also appear in the Aarya 3 criminal thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.

