T20 World Cup 2024: Anushka Sharma poses with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and others as India beats Pakistan

Anushka Sharma was seen at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York last Sunday, posing with Ritika Sajdeh and Dhanashree, celebrating India's six-run victory

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York last Sunday. She was seen posing for a picture with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree as India secured a victory over Pakistan. Dhanashree shared a photo on Instagram where Anushka was seen sporting a big smile alongside her fellow attendees in the stands. The match was held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, and India won by six runs.

Dhanashree captioned the photo expressing their joy over the win. Fans flooded the comments section with love, with one comment referring to them as ‘Mrs. cricketers ❤️’ and another congratulating them.

Anushka displayed a range of emotions during the match. She appeared disappointed when Virat Kohli was dismissed early in the game, making only four runs before being caught by Usman Khan off a delivery from Naseem Shah.

Despite her initial disappointment, Anushka was later seen celebrating after India's victory over Pakistan. Videos and photos of her jubilant moments went viral on social media.

Prior to the game, Anushka and Virat Kohli were spotted in the streets of New York. A video shared on X showed Virat carrying a coffee cup while Anushka accompanied him. The couple was captured heading to their car after picking up their coffee.

A social media user named Bhushan Sethi mentioned on X that he had met Virat and Anushka for breakfast. He described having a pleasant interaction with the couple and their kids, noting that they had breakfast together at the Upper West Side, although at separate tables. He mentioned having a lovely chat with them, including sharing that his mother's maiden name was also Kohli.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma is set to star in 'Chakda Xpress,' a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This marks her comeback to films after a six-year hiatus since her last appearance in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix.

