    Swara Bhasker wedding pictures: Actress' pre-shaadi festivities with Fahad Ahmad begins

    Actress Swara Bhasker, who just had a court marriage with Fahad Ahmad, is planning an intimate wedding ceremony with him. Pictures and videos are out

    Swara Bhasker wedding pictures: Actress' pre-shaadi festivities with Fahad Ahmad begins
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker is due to marry Fahad Ahmad, the state head of the Samajwadi Party's youth member, the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. The pre-wedding celebrations have begun with much pomp and grandeur ahead of their big day.

    Sudha Raghuraman, a Carnatic vocalist, recently sang live on stage at a family celebration. The actress is in Delhi for the celebrations. Numerous images from the party have now gone viral. Swara even posted them on her Instagram account.

    Swara Bhasker Is A Sight To Behold As Traditional Telugu Bride In Red Saree For 'Carnatic Musical Evening'

    Swara was seen wearing a crimson and gold saree and traditional South Indian jewellery, including a gorgeous nose ring and matha patti. Her fiancé Fahad Ahmad, on the other hand, posed beside her in a cream kurta pyjama and a beige Nehru jacket. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Channelling Telugu Brides.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    Swara shared a some happy moments from the mehendi, Haldi and sangeet ceremony also. She donned an orange anarkali suit for the mehendi and a green lehenga for the sangeet. Sharing a few pictures, she jokingly wrote, “Stalking other websites for my own wedding photos." She also shared an Instagram post and wrote, “Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar”.

    Swara Bhasker's pre-wedding festivities are taking place in her maternal grandmother's residence in Delhi, according to the a media report. According to a source, the actress has only asked her family and close friends to her wedding. Swara also made certain that the wedding invitation did not mention any precise dates that would reveal unwelcome details about the event. Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and director Faraz Ansari are among the actress' close friends and industry colleagues who are expected to attend the celebration.

     

    Swara Bhasker dresses up as a Telugu bride as she enjoys a carnatic musical evening with Fahad Ahmad - See photos | Hindi Movie News - Times of India

    Earlier in February, the actor took to her Twitter handle to announce the wedding and shared that she registered her marriage with Fahad. Dropping a video, she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

    Swara Bhaskar Became Telugu Bride For Her Wedding Moment; See Haldi, Mehndi & Sangeet Pics! - Woman's era

    Retweeting her post, Fahad wrote, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    Swara Bhasker was most recently seen in Kamal Pandey's Jahan Chaar Yaar, opposite Pooja Chopra, Meher Vij, and Shikha Talsania. Her next appearance will be in the forthcoming murder mystery thriller Mimamsa.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
