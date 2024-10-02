Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swachh Bharat Mission: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor encourage citizens to join PM Modi's mission (WATCH)

    On Wednesday morning (October 02), PIB India took to X and announced that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign to clean the country.

    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor praised the Swachh Bharat Mission on Wednesday as the nation commemorated the famed cleaning initiative's tenth anniversary. In a combined social media statement, the two urged Indians to continue striving for a cleaner, greener India. Alia Bhatt has also joined the expedition.

    Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post a video of herself and Saif Ali Khan posing and asking folks to keep their surroundings clean. “Let’s unite for a cleaner and greener India! A heartfelt shoutout to #SHS2024 and the amazing Swacchagrahis who are championing this cause,” read the caption. Fans also reacted.

    Also Read: Triptii Dimri faces backlash for missing Jaipur event after Rs 5 lakhs payment (WATCH)

    On Wednesday morning, PIB India announced via X that Alia has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quest to clean up the country. In the video provided, Alia said, “The #SwachhBharatMission spearheaded by Prime Minister @narendramodi marks a significant step towards realising Gandhi Ji’s dream of a clean and self-reliant India. Let’s all come together and take this mission to new heights and make our country even more beautiful.”

    Also Read: Swachh Bharat Mission: Alia Bhatt joins PM Modi's campaign on Gandhi Jayanti (WATCH)

    The Swachh Bharat Mission started on October 2, 2014. Today commemorates a decade after the initiative. On the occasion, he took part in a cleaning effort at a New Delhi school. 

    Sharing pictures from the event, PM Modi said, “Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata-related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also participate in some such activity during the day and, at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat.”

    On the job front, Saif Ali Khan is now appearing in Devara with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film was released on September 27. The film is Jr NTR's first solo release in six years. The film has already sold tickets worth Rs 80 crore. Kareena Kapoor Khan is now appearing in The Buckingham Murders. The movie was released on September 13. 

    Latest Videos
